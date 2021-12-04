Watch| Horse sits on a bean bag and plays cards with woman; see wholesome clip here

In the one-minute clip that was shared on the internet, the horse can be seen sitting on its hind legs on a red coloured bean bag with a table in front of it.

Many people frequent social media just to find wholesome videos that can ward off any negative feelings. Be it the video of a cat carrying a monkey on its back while it crosses the road or the clip of a feline getting scared due to a toaster, such videos often go viral on the internet.

One recent addition to the list is an adorable video of a horse enjoying its free time by playing cards. This humorous video is surely going to make your day.

In a Reddit video, which was posted on 2 December, a horse can be seen sitting on a bean bag and playing cards. The animal can be sitting outside in the yard with a woman and enjoying the game.

Watch the video here:

In the one-minute clip that was shared on the internet, the horse can be seen sitting on its hind legs on a red coloured bean bag with a table in front of it. A woman is seen sitting across the table on another bean bag, holding an oversized deck of cards.

The woman holds out a few cards towards the horse. The animal pulls out one card with its mouth and places it on the table. After that, the woman also pulls a card herself and keeps it on the table. This amazing game between the lady and the animal continues, with both having fun with their deck of cards.

In the clip, the woman gives a treat to the horse after its turn, feeding the animal something from her pocket every time it chooses a card. This delightful game continues till the end of the clip.

The Reddit video has gained more than 2,500 upvotes since it was shared. The wholesome video has garnered much love and appreciation on the internet. Many users asked to borrow the horse so that they could play with it. Others wrote that this video was the best thing they had seen in a while.

What are your thoughts on the video?