Cat gets scared while inspecting toaster; watch hilarious video here

The toaster suddenly pops out a bread while the cat looks at it. As the cute grey cat stops to take a closer look at the toaster, it is in for a surprise when a bread pops out

Toasters can turn out to be a spooky affair, especially for those who are unaware of its functions. A recent video of a cat getting startled by a toaster is making internet users laugh.

In a Reddit video, a cat can be seen strolling on the kitchen partition and then stopping to inspect a toaster kept on the kitchen slab.

The toaster suddenly pops out a bread while the cat looks at it. As the cute grey cat stops to take a closer look at the toaster, it is in for a surprise when a bread pops out. The bread pops out unexpectedly and it leaves the feline extremely scared and shocked. The cat is so surprised that it jumps and eventually falls down from the kitchen partition. The short ends with the cat down on the ground.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, ‘This toast is taking a whi…..’.

https://www.reddit.com/r/StartledCats/comments/r7n02i/this_toast_is_taking_a_whi/?

The video has been shared 9 hours ago and has gained more than 600 upvotes, with the numbers increasing with time.

Several users found the video to be hilarious and have expressed their views on the video. Some wrote that such hilarious videos were the reason they were present on social media while others shared laughter emojis.

However, this is not the first time when cat videos have done the rounds on the internet.

Recently, videos of cats reacting to ancient Egyptian music went viral on social media. The trend was started by a Portuguese TikToker who uploaded the sound on ancient Egyptian flute music. The animals were made to hear this music owing to a popular belief according to which, cats were treated like Gods in ancient Egypt.

The internet went viral with videos where people made their pet feline listen to this music and recorded amazing reactions of their cats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.