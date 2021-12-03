'CaTaxi!' Video of cat carrying monkey on its back wins hearts; watch viral clip here

The cat also helps the monkey as it crosses the road with the monkey on its back and strolls down the footpath in a nonchalant manner

Most of us enjoy watching videos that showcase the bond between different animal species. Be it an orangutan sharing a room with an elephant or two sheep being with each other until one of them passes away, such videos are a symbol of the love that animals carry with them.

Earlier this year, a video of a puppy and a kitten warming themselves together on a winter day went viral on Twitter. The diametrically different animals were seen sitting around a fire in the video. The internet loved the compassion that reflected between the animals and were in awe of the wholesome video.

A recent addition to this trend is a video of friendship the friendship between a monkey and a cat, which has recently been doing the rounds on the internet. In the short video, which demonstrates the bond between the two animals, the cat can be seen helping the little monkey by carrying it on its back.

Take a look at the video here - https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/comments/r7d983/cat_carrying_a_little_monkey/?

The 24-second clip shows a cat walking on the footpath while a monkey rides on the back of the cat. The cat also helps the monkey as it crosses the road with the monkey on its back and strolls down the footpath in a nonchalant manner.

The Reddit video was shared nearly 18 hours ago and has gained around 3.5k upvotes since it has been shared.

Meanwhile, Reddit users were in awe with the video and reacted positively to the clip. Some said that they would watch a video like this even if it was an hour long while others wanted a cat big enough to carry them on its back. Many also saw the clip as a reflection of the unbreakable bond of friendship between the two animals and wished for more wholesome videos like this.

