WATCH: Holi rages across America as students of Texas University revel in colours

Texas: Holi, the festival of colours, is not just celebrated in India with fervour and enthusiasm, but is also commemorated with great zeal in the US. A viral video shows students in the University of Texas dancing to Bollywood songs as they congregate in large numbers to play Holi.

The viral video from the University of Texas has been shared by activist and author Anuraag Saxena. Netizens are surprised with the popularity of the Holi in countries overseas.

US celebrates Holi

In the video, hundreds of young men and women, mostly dressed in white, can be seen playing with colours and water colours in an open field and dancing.

Sharing the video, Saxena said Holi in the University of Texas was just celebrated by 20 odd people when he was a student. He was surprised and excited to see a large number of students now enjoying the festival of colours in the varsity in US.

When I was there, Univ of Texas had like 20 people celebrating #Holi.

Look at the turnout today 👍

pic.twitter.com/Ri6ZND6lwv — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) March 6, 2023

People on social media were surprised by the popularity of the festival in the US. Here's how they reacted:

This is such a happy sight! — manish (@bishmanis) March 7, 2023

It has become international festival — 🇮🇳 Jatinder Hans 🇨🇦 (@Jatihans) March 6, 2023

It's a huge fun event abroad — Sachin #GoGreenSaveThePlanet (@IAm_SachinDev) March 6, 2023

Same at University of North Carolina. More Americans participate than desis too 😀 — Man United Pupper (@pupflixandchill) March 6, 2023

Great sight — diggu (@diggu76) March 7, 2023

Texas is Mini India now. All festivals being celebrated on grand scale. — Mahipal Singh (@MAHIPALSBHATI) March 6, 2023

Holi marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar (February-March).

This year, the festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated on 8 March with Chhoti Holi being marked on 7 March.

On Holi, people smear dry colours or gulal and wet colours on each other.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.