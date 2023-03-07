WATCH: Holi rages across America as students of Texas University revel in colours
Texas: Holi, the festival of colours, is not just celebrated in India with fervour and enthusiasm, but is also commemorated with great zeal in the US. A viral video shows students in the University of Texas dancing to Bollywood songs as they congregate in large numbers to play Holi.
The viral video from the University of Texas has been shared by activist and author Anuraag Saxena. Netizens are surprised with the popularity of the Holi in countries overseas.
US celebrates Holi
In the video, hundreds of young men and women, mostly dressed in white, can be seen playing with colours and water colours in an open field and dancing.
Sharing the video, Saxena said Holi in the University of Texas was just celebrated by 20 odd people when he was a student. He was surprised and excited to see a large number of students now enjoying the festival of colours in the varsity in US.
When I was there, Univ of Texas had like 20 people celebrating #Holi.
Look at the turnout today 👍
pic.twitter.com/Ri6ZND6lwv
— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) March 6, 2023
People on social media were surprised by the popularity of the festival in the US. Here's how they reacted:
This is such a happy sight!
— manish (@bishmanis) March 7, 2023
It has become international festival
— 🇮🇳 Jatinder Hans 🇨🇦 (@Jatihans) March 6, 2023
It's a huge fun event abroad
— Sachin #GoGreenSaveThePlanet (@IAm_SachinDev) March 6, 2023
Same at University of North Carolina. More Americans participate than desis too 😀
— Man United Pupper (@pupflixandchill) March 6, 2023
Great sight
— diggu (@diggu76) March 7, 2023
Texas is Mini India now. All festivals being celebrated on grand scale.
— Mahipal Singh (@MAHIPALSBHATI) March 6, 2023
Holi marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar (February-March).
This year, the festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated on 8 March with Chhoti Holi being marked on 7 March.
On Holi, people smear dry colours or gulal and wet colours on each other.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Holi 2023: Different traditions of celebration across India
From Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan to Jaipur's Royal Holi, take a look at the different traditional celebrations of the festival
Holi 2023: Know date, time, history and significance of the occasion
As per Drik Panchang, Choti Holi is falling on 7 March and Holi is going to be commemorated on 8 March this year
Holi 2023: Mocktail ideas to add flavour to festival of colours
You can make your Holi celebrations more exciting by adding these mocktails to your party menu