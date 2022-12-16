Watch: Harsh Goenka shares video showing things that can happen only in Japan

Japan which is famous for its technology and high-tech equipment has revolutionised the way people work or lead their daily lives. With the use of such tech, many things have become easier and also interesting at the same time. Speaking of which, one can easily find innovative inventions in every corner of the country. While the world continues to look in awe at the innovative spirit of the Asian country, it also grabbed the attention of RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka who recently shared a video showing a few things that can only happen in Japan.

In this video, we get to see a glimpse of some activities that take place in different regions of Japan. While it begins with visuals of a boat ride where the guide simply jumps from a bridge to cross the obstruction, it is followed by several other short clips that show a pizza vending machine, Winnie the Pooh walking in the crowd, a man taking his old tortoise for a walk, advanced fridges, Shiba Inu dogs calming customers, use of steel eggs to heat food items, deer following traffic rules, and many others.

All of these clips will definitely leave you surprised and impressed.

Watch:

Only in Japan 🇯🇵 !pic.twitter.com/IMg8yMOpfG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 14, 2022

The industrialist, who also seemed impressed with the video, added a caption reading, “Only in Japan!” This video proves that Japan can indeed make anything happen due to its creativity, technical capabilities and unmatched execution of its innovative ideas.

In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user while sharing his experience wrote, “Japan is a disciplined country-Is first in many innovations/adoptions-I had the opportunity to visit Japan 5-6 times from 1977 – 90 witnessed many wonders-Citizens are true/loyal to the country and honest.”

Japan is disciplined country-Is first in many innovations/adoptions-I had opportunity to visit Japan 5-6 times from 1977 – 90 witnessed many wonders-Citizens are true/loyal to country and honest-Japan liberated in 1945-India in 1947-Speed of progress difference high — A N SEHGAL (@ANSEHGAL1) December 15, 2022

Another user commented, “Even deer obey the Traffic Rules- that’s the ultimate height of discipline!”

Even 🦌 obeys the Traffic Rules- that’s the ultimate height of discipline! — Ritesh Maheswari (@riteshsomani) December 14, 2022

“Excellent video share, Sir Amazed seeing the video but got zapped to see the deer, that showed there even the animals are disciplined”, a third user wrote.

Excellent video share, Sir🙏🏻💐

Amazed seeing the video but got zapped to see the deer, that showed there even the animals are disciplined👌🏻 — 🇮🇳🚩Vandana Mittal🚩🇮🇳 (@VandanaMittal30) December 14, 2022



What are your thoughts on this video?

