Watch: Former Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spits during live TV debate

New Delhi: In an unprecedented incident, former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spat during a live television debate and left the world talking with this not-so-decent gesture. Ahmed was speaking about the current Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah and during the conversation, the minister got so aggressive that he spat on live TV.

It so happened that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was asked about Sanaullah during the debate to which he responded that he would like to ask General Qamar Bajwa to rein in Rana Sanaullah. "No senior army officer will salute them but will spit on them," he added. To everyone's shock, the former minister actually spat while uttering this. The clip has got more than 19,000 views so far and garnered a number of reactions. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Sheikh Rasheed, this was 'thook wali sarkar'."

Earlier, Pakistani politician Firdous Ashiq Awan - who is a special assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab - had slapped another politician after a heated argument between the two on a TV show.

Awan alleged that PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail had threatened her and abused her late father during the recording of the TV show. Therefore, she decided to take this step and slap the other minister. She had added that she would consult her legal team to take further action against Mandokhel.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra made it to the headlines after he had left a TV debate. This happened during News18 India's debate show 'Aar-Paar'. Congress' Mukesh Sharma had referred to Patra as ‘Gutter Patra’ which resulted in Patra boycotting the show. The video of the incident had gone viral and sparked a major discussion.

