Watch: Food delivery agent removes concrete blocks from road to avoid traffic disruption, Dubai Prince appreciates
Vehicles could be seen taking a diversion and after the vehicles pass by, the man is seen lifting two concrete blocks that led to traffic disruption. He places them near a traffic signal and runs back to his motorbike halted on the road
A food delivery agent’s quick thought of removing two concrete blocks from road to avoid traffic disruption has won him the praise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.
In the video shared by Sheikh Hamdan on social media, the delivery agent could be seen at an intersection. Vehicles could be seen taking a diversion and after the vehicles pass by, the man is seen lifting two concrete blocks that led to traffic disruption. He places them near a traffic signal and runs back to his motorbike halted on the road. The video seems to be captured from a car waiting at a red traffic signal.
An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022
The video started with a written appeal from the prince where he asked his social media followers if someone could help him find the man in the video. He later posted a picture of the kind hearted fellow and wrote that the man was found and they would meet soon. The delivery boy was identified as Abdul Ghafoor.
The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon! pic.twitter.com/ICtDmmfhyY — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022
The video has received more than 2.5 lakh views so far and a number of reactions. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “To appreciate and motivate a person who does a good itself is a good act. We truly appreciate your kindness and compassion. Stay blessed.”
To appreciate and motivate a person who does a good itself is a good act. We truly appreciate your kindness and compassion.
Stay blessed. https://t.co/x4hERbeM2y
— Rizwan Aslam (@rizwanaslamK) August 2, 2022
Another wrote that the delivery agent had made all Pakistanis proud and that he represented a real Pakistani.
You made all of us proud. Thankyou brother. This is the real face of a Pakistani. https://t.co/AM3npGWsUS — Dr. Muhammad Umair Khan (@VET_Dr_Umair) August 2, 2022
"I hope it means a more comfortable life for him in this life and the next. May Allah make it so," wrote the third.
I hope it means a more comfortable life for him in this life and the next. May Allah make it so https://t.co/wNtrQgXjo1
— Abu S (@ImaadsPage) August 1, 2022
According to reports, as soon as the Prince posted the video, Ghafoor received a call from Dubai police who then asked him to confirm his contact details. He was told that the prince would talk to him. The prince told Abdul over the call that he would be meeting him once he was back in Dubai.
