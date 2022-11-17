Watch: 'Floating' performance by Russian Berezka dancers stuns internet
The dancers were completely in sync while performing the dance form, creating the impression that they were floating on the platform
From folk to ballet, zumba to contemporary hip-hop, there are a variety of dance styles around the world, each with its unique flair. Recently, a video of a few Russian Berezka dancers has been buzzing around the internet. The smooth footwork of the dancers was enough to catch the attention of social media users. As the dancers were following a certain rhythm and moving quite swiftly, it seemed that they were floating on the stage without touching the ground. The clip was dropped by a Twitter user named Historic Vids on their personal handle.
Watch the video here:
In the Russian dance Berezka, women move with short steps, so short that they look like they’re floating. pic.twitter.com/l3AegK2TA1
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 16, 2022
In the video, a group of female Russian dancers can be seen performing the Berezka, a traditional dance form. The dancers were completely in sync while performing the steps, creating the impression that they were floating on the platform. They created this illusion by dancing with quick and small footsteps that were hidden by their floor-length skirts.
Throughout the performance, the dancers’ torsos remained straight and extended, and they barely moved their arms. These traits enhanced the sense that dancers were gliding or moving due to an outside force. The caption of the post says, “In the Russian dance Berezka, women move with short steps, so short that they look like they’re floating.”
Since being uploaded, the 23-second-long video has earned more than 3.5 million views and has garnered over 2 lakh likes on Twitter. Users were amazed after watching the ladies’ individual skills and collective effort in the mesmerising performance. Some of the viewers also predicted bizarre tricks that the dancers could use to make it happen.
A user wasted no time tagging it as the “true moonwalk.”
true moon walk
— Gautam (@GautamPrajria) November 16, 2022
Another viewer noted, “Very beautiful and graceful.”
Very beautiful and graceful!!!
— Szeleczki János (@szelejohntwitt) November 16, 2022
One person sarcastically asked, “So y’all are saying that there’s no wheel underneath the stage?”
So y’all are saying that there’s no wheel underneath the stage? pic.twitter.com/agGzQaOBB7
— Dera (@Floridadera) November 16, 2022
An individual joked, “Actually it’s just a glitch.”
Actually it’a just a glitch
— Lex (@AlexBolewski) November 16, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
They are on hover boards quit playing. pic.twitter.com/UmXGz2h9MR
— Santos R (@Santos_R1981) November 16, 2022
— Dimitri Ponirakis (@funkingmajic) November 16, 2022
— nope (@mehmehmehugh) November 16, 2022
— Anselmo Contreras (@AnselmoContre14) November 16, 2022
In 1948, Russian choreographer Nadezhda Nadezhdina first performed this dance by establishing the Beryozka or Berezka Dance Ensemble in the Soviet Union. What are your thoughts on the video?
