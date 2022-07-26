Watch: Flight attendant claims severed snake head found in meal; investigation launched

The spokesperson for SunExpress asserted that the company has paused its agreement with the food supplier in question until they get to the bottom of the allegations

A Turkish flight attendant was left horrified after allegedly discovering a snake head in the in-flight meal. The incident took place on 21 July on a SunExpress Airlines flight from Turkey’s Ankara to Germany’s Dusseldorf. A video of the shocking discovery has taken social media by storm.

According to The Independent, the cabin crew member claimed that while having the meal they found a small snake's head camouflaged between the mashed potato and vegetables. The video of the same was shared on Twitter and shows the reptile's decapitated head in the food tray.

Watch the clip here:

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

A company providing catering suspended pic.twitter.com/nAgg2wSUIK — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) July 26, 2022

This shocking discovery has given a new spin to the term 'snakes on a plane.' A spokesperson for the SunExpress Airlines has issued a statement to the Turkish media regarding the incident. “With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” the airlines said.

The airlines further stated that it has started a “detailed investigation.” The spokesperson for SunExpress also asserted that the company has paused its agreement with the food supplier in question until they get to the bottom of the allegations.

However, the catering company in question — Sancak Inflight Services — which supplied SunExpress in Ankara, claims that the snake head could not have come from the company’s kitchen owing to the stringent protocols that they follow. The catering company further went on to claim that since its meals are cooked at 280 degrees Celsius, the fresh-looking snake head might have been added after the food was cooked.

According to a New York Post report, SunExpress has been accused of food safety violations earlier as well with complaints of raw snails and beetles in people’s food.

