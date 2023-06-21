WATCH: Federation of Indian Associations flies 250-feet banner in New York to welcome PM Modi

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) displayed a banner measuring 250 feet in length over the Hudson River in New York, as a gesture of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic visit to the United States.

#WATCH | FIA (Federation of Indian Associations) flies a 250 feet long banner over the Hudson River, in New York to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/adtsQ0rpVN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June. The Indian diaspora warmly greeted PM Modi upon his arrival in New York, marking the beginning of his first official state visit to the US.

PM Modi received an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte, where he will be staying in New York. The crowd at the hotel cheered and waved flags, chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” upon catching a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Bora community in the hotel.

An individual of Indian origin in the US expressed his profound joy at seeing and having the opportunity to meet PM Modi, stating, “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met Prime Minister Modi here in the United States,” reported ANI.

Meanwhile, another Indian origin said, “The aura surrounding PM Modi is truly remarkable, and he warmly greeted us with such calmness and kindness. We are very thrilled.” PM Modi on Tuesday arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception.

PM Modi will travel to Washington DC and receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On 23 June, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

