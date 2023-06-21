WATCH: American economist Paul Romer meets PM Modi, says India can show way to the world with programs like Aadhaar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nobel laureate Professor Paul Romer, American economist and policy entrepreneur, in New York and held discussions on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhaar and innovative tools like Digilocker.

They also discussed various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development.

After the meeting, Professor Paul Romer said, “It was a great meeting. We talked about the importance of successful urban development. He understands these issues very well. PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan.”

Professor Romer said that he learnt a bunch about what India is doing on authentication front with programs like Aadhaar.

“So for me a good day is when I learn something and I learned a bunch about what India is doing on this issue of authentication. And I think it’s really exciting because the government has to be involved as they are. But they have this foundation with the Aadhaar system that means they can do things that most governments around the world can’t do,” the professor said.

“And I think India just as India did this for a, I think for, you know, telephony and electronic authentication, I think India could really show the world how to do it right,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also met other prominent US personalities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, American astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Author Robert Thurman and members of academics and think tank groups.

