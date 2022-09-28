Watch: European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti performs yoga in space

People across the world have been practicing yoga for decades now to stay fit and remain in good shape. While some enjoy yoga in the comfort of their homes, some go to dedicated yoga centres for the same. However, now we have come across a video where an astronaut has performed some quick yoga poses in space. We are talking about European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti who is known for sharing videos of her experience during her space stay. In a recent video shared on social media, the astronaut can be seen performing some Cosmic Kids yoga poses inside the International Space Station (ISS).

In the video shared by the Cosmic Kids on their official Twitter handle, the astronaut while following the directions of the instructor Jaime from earth performed the different yoga poses efficiently. “What happens when you try to do yoga in space? Here’s the astronaut doing Cosmic Kids on the ISS!” the caption read.

Watch the video here:

What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? 🚀 Here’s @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! 💫 Watch the whole video here: https://t.co/gn7GomHmxT Thank you to the amazing team @ESA for this incredible opportunity! 🧑🚀 #MissionMinerva #SpaceWeek pic.twitter.com/0nOiXwZa6W — Cosmic Kids (@CosmicKidsYoga) September 27, 2022



The yoga platform further thanked ESA for the ‘incredible’ opportunity. Notably, the video was also retweeted by the astronaut herself who captioned the video with “Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It’s a bit tricky, but with the right posesand some creative freedom you can do it.”

Yoga in weightlessness? Done!

It’s a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom you can do it. Take a look! https://t.co/XXEOcFzg4L#MissionMinerva #CosmicKids https://t.co/H2hGPSAWmD — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) September 27, 2022



The ‘space yoga’ video has gone viral on social media and many took to the comment section to applaud the organisation as well as the astronaut. While some lauded the astronaut to take yoga out of people’s comfort zone, some also appreciated the yoga application for their collaboration.

Check some reactions:

Ahh my son has been asking about when we’d see this since the earlier videos! Brilliant! — anne moogle (@sweetymog) September 27, 2022

Wow, very beautiful, you are interesting.🙆 — Earth Single (@EarthSingle1) September 28, 2022

Great! Every place is a Yoga Place!!! — DB 💛🧡❤️ (@ACCA501) September 27, 2022

Good eagle posture 😁 — eileen elder (@tartancraft2) September 27, 2022

Taking your yoga practice to new heights! This is out-of-this-world amazing!

I love your creativity, Samantha!

Hey, @yogawithadriene, I’m sure you’re gonna love this one! — Yvonne A. (@YvonneA_Tweets) September 28, 2022



Notably, this is not the first time she has shared her space videos on the internet. Earlier on several occasions, the astronaut took the opportunity to share videos of her stay in space with her followers.

Samantha Cristoforetti to command ISS

It is pertinent to note that Samantha Cristoforetti has been recently chosen to command the orbital outpost, the International Space Station, thereafter becoming the first European woman to do so. Since she launched to the ISS in April this year, Samantha has been serving as the lead of the U.S. Orbital Segment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.