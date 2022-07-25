Watch: Elephant in Thailand wakes up woman sleeping in hotel room, video becomes instant hit

Jain was on a vacation in Thailand recently and checked into a resort in Chiang Mai. To her surprise, it was not a reception call or alarm that woke her up but an elephant

Those who have pets at home will know how their fur animals climb on the bed and wake them up with cute little licks and snuggles. But what if the animal is an elephant? How will that wake-up call be?

Content creator Sakshi Jain got a pleasant surprise or you can say a bit taken aback when she was woken up by an elephant’s trumpet. Yes, you read that right! Jain was on a vacation in Thailand recently and checked into a resort in Chiang Mai. To her surprise, it was not a reception call or alarm that woke her up but an elephant.

Taking to Instagram, Jain shared a video of the same and put out a note stating that in Chiang Mai, there are elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. She further notified that it’s even more better when you can walk, feed, bathe and play with them at a close distance. Jain also called this experience 'something different'.

“The next time you plan Thailand, don’t forget to include Chiangmai city in your trip which is surrounded by mountains, rivers, and elephants," the captioned of the post read.

In the video, Jain can be seen fast asleep on her warm cozy bed in a nice ventilated room around green pastures and a clear sky. As the window is kept open, an elephant’s trunk can be noticed making its way through. Seconds later, Jain wakes up to see an elephant’s trunk right outside her window – after the animal blew air from the trunk.

Watch the video here:



Since it was posted on Instagram last week, the video has over 2 million views. This video has become a hit on social media as users are absolutely enjoying it.

The comments section is bursting with heart and love-struck emojis. Many users called it adorable and cute while others termed it a ‘once in a lifetime experience’.

