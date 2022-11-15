There is no denying the fact that one of the internet’s favourite wildlife animals are elephants. From saving an elephant’s calf to a playful video of a baby jumbo, time and again, we have been hooked to the screens with these adorable clips. While they win hearts with their cute and playful antics, rarely have we been informed that elephants are one of the most sensitive animals, who are capable of understanding emotions. Therefore, sharing a glimpse of the same, the internet has brought forth heartwarming footage of an elephant who decided to shower love on a reporter. While standing amidst a herd of elephants, journalist Alvin Patterson Kaunda was talking about a wildlife trust and the orphaned elephants in their care, when an elephant used its trunk to dab a kiss on the TV reporter’s face, leaving him in splits.

The entire incident came to light after nonprofit organisation Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to its official Instagram account to share the video. It is a Kenya-based organisation that works for the “rescue, rehabilitation, and release of orphaned baby elephants.”

Now the hilarious video of the entire incident is making rounds on the internet. The video opens showing Alvin giving his piece to the camera, standing amidst some baby elephants. While he is speaking, two elephants come a bit closer to him. One remained behind him, the other stood next to him. The moment when Alvin was stressing about saving animals in the wild, the calf that stood behind the reporter raised its adorably small trunk and kissed him on his ears. Observing the same, Alvin tried his best to maintain his calm.

Then with the intention to steal the show entirely, the calf kissed the journalist on his head, again Alvin was successful in maintaining his calm. But after that the baby elephant became the star of the show, when it slid its trunk down from his head to kiss Alvin’s face, making it impossible for the reporter to keep calm, as he burst into laughter. While sharing the video on their official Instagram account, the trust wrote in the caption, “Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight. (Props to Alvin Kaunda’s professionalism amidst a tangle of trunks).”



The heartwarming video has been lauded by several users. Many took to the comments section to laud the reporter for holding it for so long. One user commented, “He tried so hard to keep it together….to be fair he did so much better than I ever could have.” Another commented, “HAAAAHAHAHAHA I’m impressed he managed to stay professional for so long.” A third user commented, “Cutest photobomb ever.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.