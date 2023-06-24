WATCH: Egyptian woman sings Hindi song to welcome PM Modi in Cairo
After landing in Cairo, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and was greeted by Egyptian President Abdel el Sisi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Cairo, Egypt upon his arrival in the country.
Members of the Indian diaspora eagerly waited for the prime minister’s arrival. Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in almost three decades.
An Egyptian woman sang Ye dosti hum kabhi nahi todenge for the Indian leader.
Related Articles
Watch the video:
#FPNews
An Egyptian girl sings a Hindi song to welcome #PMModi #Egypt pic.twitter.com/LDRqrI9fpO
— Firstpost (@firstpost) June 24, 2023
After a successful three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt’s Cairo on Saturday.
After landing in Cairo, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and was greeted by Egyptian President Abdel el Sisi.
The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to PM Modi in January when he attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest.
PM Modi schedule in Egypt
During his two-day June 24 to 25 State visit, he will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM and also meet President El-Sisi.
Later on, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community.
PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, today and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.
On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque. The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque– a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.
During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'There should be no ifs and buts while fighting terror': PM Modi in US Congress address
Talking about the threat of terrorism that still haunts the world, the prime minister said, 'More than 2 decades after the 9/11 attacks and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, terrorism and radicalism still remain a danger for the whole world'
'Exceptional privilege to address US Congress twice': PM Modi
Modi is the first Indian prime minister who has been accorded the honour of addressing the US Congress. Earlier, the Indian leader addressed the Congress in 2016
Narendra Modi & New Era of AI (America and India): Four Reasons Why PM’s Visit is a Paradigm Shift
The sweeping ambition of the strategic partnership --- from technology to defence to a wider strategic convergence --- is unprecedented in the bilateral relationship between Delhi and Washington