WATCH: PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Cairo

After a successful three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt’s Cairo on Saturday.

Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in almost three decades.

After landing in Cairo, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and was greeted by Egyptian President Abdel el Sisi.

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to PM Modi in January when he attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest.

PM Modi schedule in Egypt

During his two-day June 24 to 25 State visit, he will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM and also meet President El-Sisi.

Later on, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, today and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque. The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque– a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Furthermore, India and Egypt share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.

