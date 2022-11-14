The more we watch hilarious videos of animals on social media, the more it becomes clear to us that they like to have fun as much as humans do. If you doubt this statement, then look no further than this video in which a cow can be seen sliding down a hill. It appears from the video that the animal is enjoying this a lot. As the cow completes its ride and slides down the hill, another cow starts to walk away from the scene, probably to avoid getting hit. The cow lands like a pro and stands up on its feet instantly.

Have a look at this video here:

Cow sliding down a hill.. pic.twitter.com/2RAB32mhY5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 10, 2022



The video attracted a wide range of reactions. Some users made humorous remarks in the comments section while some pointed out other interesting details about the video. An individual pointed out that there are pre-existing tracks which imply that this cow or another has done this before.

What’s cool is that there are pre-existing tracks. So either this cow had done it before…or another one had. — Scott Simmie (@scottsimmie) November 10, 2022



One user made a funny remark by saying that this is what these cows do when they think that no one is watching.

That’s what they do when they think no one’s watching — Tom O’Brien (@obtom62) November 10, 2022



A viewer compared the animal to puppies.

Cows are just big puppies! ♥️ — Barb Brooks (@dabybarb) November 10, 2022



Another sarcastically wrote, “You’re laughing now, but wait till the next Winter Olympics.”

You’re laughing now, but wait till the next Winter Olympics. — Saabj35 (@saabj35) November 10, 2022



Some individuals pointed out that they have never seen such a thing before.

Wow I never seen that before.. — Tony Weenis (@TonyWeenis) November 12, 2022



Some were worried that the cows may end up getting hurt in situations like this.

Cows should not be put in such situations where they can easily break a leg. — gigi (@gigistales) November 11, 2022

Ouch!that must have hurt since half of the ground wasn’t covered with snow❄️it was just the dirt it slid on! — John Plum (@JrayPlum) November 11, 2022



This is not the only video on social media which shows an animal sliding down for its amusement. In September, a clip was shared on Twitter in which an elephant can be seen sliding down a muddy hill.

Have a look at this adorable and hilarious clip here:

A jumbo male elephant named Somsak decided to have some fun after a rainstorm in Ranong, Thailand, by sliding down a muddy hill on his own knees. ‘I couldn’t stop laughing … He’s so funny,’ said the animal’s handler Tawatchai Suriwong, via Newsflare. pic.twitter.com/8m5v0IPIev — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 29, 2022



The jumbo, named Somsak, was captured enjoying itself after a rainstorm in Ranong Thailand. In the video, it can be seen sliding down the hill on its knees and swinging its trunk left and right in joy.

