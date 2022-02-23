Watch: Correspondent reports in six languages on Ukraine crisis; leaves Duolingo 'stunned'

Several internet users were left stunned by Crowther’s mastery over multiple languages, including the official Twitter account of language-learning app Duolingo

As tensions between Russia and Western nations continue to rise over the issue of Ukraine, people all over the globe are anxiously tuning in to the news to know more details of the situation. While media outlets continue to bring in the latest updates from the volatile region, social media users were left impressed by multi-lingual reporter Philip Crowther’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In a video doing the rounds of the internet, Crowther can be seen speaking about the tense geopolitical situation in six different languages. The talented reporter described the current situation in Ukraine eloquently in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Luxembourgish. He had shared a montage of his reports in different languages on social media on 21 February.

View the viral video here:

“Six-language coverage from Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German” was the caption of the video.

The 59-second clip featured Crowther reporting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis for the Associated Press Global Media Services. In the short montage video, the reporter can be seen switching fluently between different languages while speaking to other news channels.

The clip has received over 17.9 million views till date. Several internet users were left stunned by Crowther’s mastery over multiple languages, including the official Twitter account of language-learning app Duolingo.

And the owl was too stunned to speak. — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 22, 2022

Several correspondents also commented on the video and jokingly asked Crowther to leave some languages for them.

Leave some languages for the rest of us. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) February 22, 2022

Some users also stated that people who think of themselves as good reporters should try to beat Crowther’s reporting style.

So, you think you are a good reporter? Top this dude! pic.twitter.com/t01HKKGFdU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2022

Currently, tensions continue to simmer between Russia and Western nations over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military build-up and recognition of break-away regions of Dontesk and Luhansk as independent states. The Russian President has also sent in troops to the Donbas belt for “peacekeeping”.

The United States and its allies have announced sanctions against Russia. US President Joe Biden has stated that Moscow sending in troops to the Donbas region was "the beginning of a Russian invasion," and called the move a "flagrant violation of international law."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.