Watch: Cat helps electrician in adorable video, internet calls it 'electricatian'

Once we start scrolling through cat videos, there is no stopping. With their adorable and funny activities, cats keep us glued to the screen for hours. One such cute clip has been shared on Twitter recently in which a smart cat assists an electrician as he tapes the wires. The little furry creature stretches to have a proper look at the ceiling, and then taps on the wire coming out of the ceiling’s hole with its paw, apparently to tell its human friend from where he needs to pull the wires. The caption of the tweet called this adorable cat an “electricatian”.

Have a look at this video here:

“Yep, looks good… now pull the wires through over here and we’re done” –Electricatian pic.twitter.com/hSY3UidiSK — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) November 24, 2022



The video attracted a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A user called the cat professional in a sarcastic manner.

5 star very purrfessional — ✨a✨✨ (@_cherry_waves) November 25, 2022



Many viewers found the clip to be very cute.

🤣🤣🤣super cute — Miami M🇰🇪💙 (@ruth_bobo3) November 24, 2022



An account called cats as a constant source of amusement.

Honestly, cats are just a constant source of amusement 😂 — Aishah Mokhtar (@aishahmokhtar79) November 25, 2022



A user wrote that it appeared that the cat was up to some serious electrical work.

It really looked like it was up to some serious electrical work. Lol — Nabhel (@Nabhel_) November 25, 2022



Some individuals shared other glimpses of cats assisting humans in the comment section. A viewer shared a picture in which a cat can be seen assisting a man in doing measurements on the wall with a ruler.



Some people sarcastically called the cat “electriCat” engineer.

electriCat engineer — nugie (@xxximng) November 25, 2022



This is not the only video on the internet in which a cat can be seen helping humans. A video was shared a few months ago on Reddit in which a child dropped his mother’s keys inside a hole, and a cat helped them in recovering the keys. The cat successfully took out the keys from the hole.

Have a look at this clip here:



As soon as the helpful furry creature recovered the keys, the mother got overjoyed.

Another video was shared on Twitter in which a cat comforted its owner while he cried.

Watch this video here:



As the cat saw tears coming out of its owner’s eyes, it placed its paw on his face, and then gave him a cuddle. It was apparent from the video that the furry little animal couldn’t see its human friend crying.

