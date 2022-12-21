Watch: Canadian dancer performs Bhangra amid -40ºC dispatching joy and positivity

Canada’s Yukon-based influencer Gurdeep Pandher has taken India’s very-own dance form Bhangra to the international level. The NRI is quite popular across social media platforms for performing traditional dance moves in different unorthodox locations as a means of spreading joy and happiness. As per his recent Twitter post, Pandher chose to perform Bhangra performance amid the chilling wintry weather of Canada near his cabin in Yukon. To no one’s surprise, the clip of the rendition, uploaded on 20 December, created much buzz across the internet world.

Today, it’s -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching the good vibe to the world. pic.twitter.com/t16l62yWf0 — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 19, 2022



The video opens in a snow-covered region in Yukun. Pandher’s room thermometer confirmed the temperature of that area being minus 40 degrees Celsius. The dancer was looking really excited and broke into a Bhangra announcing, “Minus 40 degrees Celsius, in Yukon. I am sending hope, joy and positivity.”

Pandher has his individual website where he keeps dropping his dance performances. According to him, Bhangra, popular among the Sikh community, was created by farmers many years ago when most work involved hard manual labour. They would dance to share the joy after a long, tiring day in the fields and to honour the harvest. Through his dance, Pandher tries to promote the science of happiness.

Pandher wrote in the caption, “Today, it’s -40ºC in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching a good vibe to the world.”

A viewer acknowledged, “Your dance brings warmth to the entire world”

Your dance brings warmth to the entire world 🥰❤️ — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 19, 2022



Another user termed Gurdeep Pandher “a global treasure.”

Gurdeep, you are a global treasure!!!🙏☮️ — wendid (@wendid27) December 19, 2022



A person noted, “I certainly needed your joy, hope and positivity today. Especially, when you can do it in -40 degree temperatures, it is an extra special”

Thank you because I certainly needed your joy hope and positivity today… especially when you can do it in -40 degree temps. It’s extra special! — Colleen Dewine (@ColleenDewine) December 20, 2022



An individual wrote, “Thank you Gurdeep, for reminding us how wonderful nature is.”

Thank you, Gurdeep for reminding us how wonderful nature is. — MaBelle (@CardogbellBell) December 19, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

Thank you for your joy. I had a long, rough day and this is making me feel better. — Bleak Outlook Like the Close of Autumn (@NuhUh20) December 21, 2022

Good vibes received here in a small village outside Toronto. Thank you for your immeasurable positivity. And cool dance moves. 😊 — Christine March (@Kitsilano65) December 19, 2022

The catch is, if you stop dancing, you freeze solid! 🤣 — Esher RavenFire (@esherravenfire) December 19, 2022



Since being posted, the 55-second clipping has received over 1.6 lakh views on Twitter. It also has accumulated more than 9,000 likes so far on the microblogging site. Whether it’s Bhangra or any other form, doesn’t dance refresh your mind?

