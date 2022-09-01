Watch: Brooklyn mom performing ballet holding her baby takes over internet

After watching it, people went on to recall the saying, “A mother can do anything and everything to bear the responsibility for her baby”

Ballet is considered one of the toughest dance forms. While many find it hard to follow the steps after years of practice, one woman recently stole the show by performing ballet with her baby in her arms.

A video of the performance will leave you stunned. The adorable video perfectly demonstrates the unconditional love between a mother and her child. The clip garnered much appreciation after Now This News shared it on their official Twitter handle. It has been widely shared across other platforms too.

This mom perfectly balances tending to her baby boy *and* crushing ballet practice pic.twitter.com/9EfkVhq1X6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2022

The footage was recorded at a dance academy in Brooklyn. During the session, the woman can be seen matching her steps with her fellow dancers while holding her baby.

She seemed quite comfortable and the baby did not distract her at all. The woman was graceful and maintained her charm and poise throughout the performance.

The infant, on the other side, was also enjoying the session and the cute smile on his face reflects it.

Users appreciated the effort of the mother in the comments section. Some of them noted that the dance session was enjoyable for the infant too.

A person was left in wow and said, “It is most assuredly giving that baby a wonderful emotional boost as well.”

Wow!! It is most assuredly giving that baby a wonderful emotional boost as well <3 — Jenn Henderson (@gardenbearz) August 31, 2022



Another one noted, “Just imagine the musical intelligence that the baby is developing.”

Just imagine the musical intelligence that the baby is developing. Fantastic! — Marahaa de pokahoo (@MarahaDePokahoo) August 31, 2022



An individual reminded, “Women are just so good at doing things men tell them they can’t or shouldn’t.”

Women are just so good at doing things men tell them they can’t or shouldn’t. — flipper (@Flipper51John) August 31, 2022



The baby’s expression awed a user as he wrote, “He is loving it.”

He’s loving it. — 🌻 Ildfluer (@ildfluer) August 31, 2022

This is not the only such clip that has won hearts. Previously, an Emirates air hostess shared a video of her kid accompanying her while she was flying back to Dubai from London. She expressed her feeling in the caption by saying, “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V E E (@flygirl_trigirl)



The adorable mother-son moment received more than 11,000 likes on Instagram. Users showered the comments section with heart emojis to mark the cute encounter.

