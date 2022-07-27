Watch: Boy dances after falling from his bicycle, inspires social media users

This is not the only video with life lessons by a kid that has left users in splits. Earlier, a clip that featured a kid teaching internet users not only how to park your vehicle, but also how to walk away with swag, had grabbed eyeballs

Life is often full of ups and downs. However, facing every situation with courage and not giving up is the key to happiness. A video doing the rounds on social media shows this very lesson. In the clip, a kid who falls off from the bicycle, but gets up and starts to dance instead of being sad or crying.

In the video, shared by a Twitter user named Figen, a kid is seen driving his bicycle, but suddenly falls on the road as he loses his balance.

The little one then gets up and starts to dance. The tweet aims to motivate others. It was shared with the caption, “This should be your reaction when life challenges you! .”

Have a look at the post here:

This should be your reaction when life challenges you! pic.twitter.com/LusfAgVe96 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022

The short clip has got 4.3 million views and a number of reactions from the social media users. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “When life gives you downfalls, you give back dances” Another wrote that one should always remain cool irrespective of whatever happens.

Some found the kid to be an inspiration.

I should learn from you buddy https://t.co/yGsxeaGP4Y — 엠 (semi ia) - - |STREAM MX x WH| (@t_mdg95) July 27, 2022

“Fallen down... No worries, get up and dance,” wrote a user.

Fallen down... No worries, get up and dance https://t.co/PPUX7yiwKx — apeksha vora (@ApekshaNamo) July 27, 2022

This is not the only video with life lessons by a kid that has left users in splits. Earlier, a clip that featured a kid teaching internet users not only how to park your vehicle, but also how to walk away with swag, had grabbed eyeballs.

In the video, the kid can be seen parking his bicycle in a parking lot. The boy appears to be completely unbothered as he parked his bicycle right where a man was already trying to park his car. The attention-worthy part of this 11-second video happens to be near the end, when the kid gets off his bike and walks away with attitude.

