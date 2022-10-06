The internet is full of hilarious videos created by people. These videos indeed turn out to be a source of laughter for many. Simultaneously, some funny animal videos also surface on the internet and they are quite amusing to watch, thus leaving users in splits.

These videos often see creatures like pandas, elephants or cats entertaining others with their funny antics. Known to be one of the laziest and most playful animals, bears also manage to entertain people with their weird and hilarious activities. One such video has recently gone viral on social media.

The funny video will definitely leave you giggling over the struggles of two bear cubs to climb on a mesh swing or a hammock in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee’s Gatlinburg in United States. As the 32-second video opens, it shows a bear cub sleeping on the hammock while another one tries to climb on it. However, it actually makes the hammock overturn and the cubs fall down.

Later, as the two again try to climb up the hammock, it similarly overturns for the second time, thus landing both of them on the ground. One more cub is also visible in the video and can be seen roaming around. It seems that the bears still need to work on their climbing skills!

Watch the video here:



Further, the caption of the post reads “The struggle is real..”

The hilarious footage has left the internet giggling over the bears. Some also found it adorable.

Check some reactions:

With the way my day is going, I really sympathize with the bear cubs. — Liberty Lambs against Measure 114 (@GretchenlbB) October 5, 2022

🤣 me getting through life right now — Lori Wolverton (@lwolverton47) October 5, 2022

Aww. They keep trying so hard to get up there ♥️ — My FrontPage Story (@MyFrontPageGift) October 5, 2022

This really made me lol. Bears are amazing creatures and the cubs are really the cutest little things ever. — Muttsylvania (@muttsylvania) October 5, 2022

I could not help but laugh i really e joy these kind of videos its relaxing takes your mind off of other things for a bit. — Wanda White (@whitewanda1953) October 5, 2022

I’m adding bear cubs to my list of cutest baby animals. 😍 Panda cubs still hold the #1 spot for me. 😊 pic.twitter.com/wgKPE3DzVP — DiscoDiva (@DiscoDiva) October 5, 2022



So far, the video has been viewed over 6 million times and received more than 48,000 likes. It is pertinent to note that the video surfaced on the Internet back in 2021 and now has again grabbed attention.

