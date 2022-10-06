World

Watch: Bear cubs' struggle to climb hammock leaves internet in splits

The video of the bear cubs has been shot in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee's Gatlinburg in United States

FP Trending October 06, 2022 17:10:45 IST
Watch: Bear cubs' struggle to climb hammock leaves internet in splits

Bear cubs' struggle to climb hammock in Tennessee's Gatlinburg. Twitter/ @buitengebieden

The internet is full of hilarious videos created by people. These videos indeed turn out to be a source of laughter for many. Simultaneously, some funny animal videos also surface on the internet and they are quite amusing to watch, thus leaving users in splits.

These videos often see creatures like pandas, elephants or cats entertaining others with their funny antics. Known to be one of the laziest and most playful animals, bears also manage to entertain people with their weird and hilarious activities. One such video has recently gone viral on social media.

The funny video will definitely leave you giggling over the struggles of two bear cubs to climb on a mesh swing or a hammock in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee’s Gatlinburg in United States. As the 32-second video opens, it shows a bear cub sleeping on the hammock while another one tries to climb on it. However, it actually makes the hammock overturn and the cubs fall down.

Later, as the two again try to climb up the hammock, it similarly overturns for the second time, thus landing both of them on the ground. One more cub is also visible in the video and can be seen roaming around. It seems that the bears still need to work on their climbing skills!

Watch the video here:


Further, the caption of the post reads “The struggle is real..”

The hilarious footage has left the internet giggling over the bears. Some also found it adorable.

Check some reactions:


So far, the video has been viewed over 6 million times and received more than 48,000 likes. It is pertinent to note that the video surfaced on the Internet back in 2021 and now has again grabbed attention.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 06, 2022 17:10:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral: Man rides bike with both legs on one side, fined Rs 4,200
India

Viral: Man rides bike with both legs on one side, fined Rs 4,200

In the video, the man while keeping both legs on the right side of the bike was speeding on the road.

'Software engineers will join office, techies won't' video goes viral, Harsh Goenka shares post
India

'Software engineers will join office, techies won't' video goes viral, Harsh Goenka shares post

The video has gone viral for all the right reasons as it shows why IT professionals are enjoying the WFH mode

Watch: Principal stops speeding private bus to onboard students, warns driver
India

Watch: Principal stops speeding private bus to onboard students, warns driver

The video has gone viral on the Internet showing the principal going on the highway to stop speeding buses to help students