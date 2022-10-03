From his seasonal fashion line to groundbreaking runway shows, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia never fails to give an earth-shattering outcome, especially when it comes to Paris Fashion Week.

Last season, the luxury fashion house amazed the fashion police by taking over Wall Street with its Adidas collaboration debut. And, this year after much anticipation and rumours of a star-studded runway, Demna took the fashion world by astonishment by hosting a mud show.

Yes, you read that right. Models at the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 show were met with a challenge as they walked on a mud-caked runway at the Paris Fashion Week event. Needless to say, the event turned out to be the talk of the town, raising eyebrows.

Several videos and pictures from Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week are buzzing over the internet. Well, this was not all. With his cap pulled low, the enigmatic rapper and Demna collaborator, who is popularly known as Kanye West, but now goes by just Ye was witnessed in his typical paparazzi dodging mode, as he opened the muddy show for the luxury house.

The internet has brought forth a series of videos wherein Ye and models can be seen walking the sludgy ramp in dark getups that are slathered in mud. While it is a rare sight, we are surely trying to acquire the taste. While posting the video a Twitter user wrote in the caption, “Balenciaga is a social experiment that has gone for way too long.”

Balenciaga is a social experiment that has gone for way too long pic.twitter.com/bNkVIVQT3G — kira (@kirawontmiss) October 2, 2022

Ye opening for Balenciaga SS23 at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/1qyIJy87Vb — Donda’s Place (@dondas__place) October 2, 2022

According to a recent TMZ report, while the event wasn’t graced by Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, their four kids were present. On the other hand, Kim’s younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and American actress Salma Hayek were also in attendance.

As soon as the video was posted online, it sparked the meme fest. Social media users were quick enough to pull out old videos of different fashion that might have been considered a bit out of taste.

It’s giving this https://t.co/I2oSHxjVv1 — Heidi and Harlow Hen (@HeidiMdx) October 2, 2022

This is PEAK pretentious blather pic.twitter.com/Ij3Saw4iwT — Victoria Weinstein (@peacebang) October 3, 2022

Several users believed that such kinds of shows are disrespecting the legacy of Balenciaga’s founder Cristobal Balenciaga.

This is so disrespectful to the legacy of Cristobal Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/sQxZeZsHog — Danny Carrington (@DannyCarringto5) October 2, 2022

So far the video has been played more than five million times and has garnered over 258,000 likes.

