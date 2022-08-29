A video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, shows a baby elephant successfully freeing itself from the deadly clutches of fourteen lionesses.

Time and again, the internet has brought forth suspenseful enthralling videos of a lion attacking its prey. While such videos often start buzzing over the internet, it’s the lion’s fierceness that makes it the unbeatable king of the jungle. However, the internet believes that the lion has been dethroned from its crown by another animal. This is after a video which is now making rounds on the internet, gives a new definition of what a king looks like and features a “lone tusker.” The video, shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, shows the baby elephant successfully freeing itself from the deadly clutches of as many as 14 lionesses. Yes, you read that right.

While sharing the video on his Twitter account, the IFS Officer wrote in the caption, “Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…Who should be the king of the forest?” The video opens by showing an elephant by the river struggling to get itself free from a pride lioness, who took turns jumping on its back in a bid to take it down. However, the brave calf didn’t let it go so easily. Refusing to give in, the calf led the lionesses into the water. The video shows that the stubborn apex predators didn’t leave him until and unless it reached mid-way in the water body.

Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…

Who should be than king of forest ?

Via Clement Ben pic.twitter.com/kYbZNvabFv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2022

In addition, when the elephant witnessed that none of the lionesses are on its back, but still they were following him, the elephant aggressively turned back and ran after them to shoo them all away. This majestic faceoff between 14 lions and an elephant, has literally left the internet impressed, with many claiming the elephant to be the real king of the jungle.

One user commented, “It is not size, weight, or height that decides who is the king of the jungle. It's all about bravery and attitude that matter most. Lion thinks he is the king, that's why he is the king of the jungle.. There is no match with the attitude of lions with other animals..”

It is not size weight or height that decides who is the king of the jungle. Its all about bravery and attitude what matter most. Lion thinks he is the king thats why he is the king of jungle.. There is no match with the attitude of Lion with other animal.. — Souvik Ghosh🇮🇳 (@SouvikG42360032) August 27, 2022

Another wrote, “Humans decided it to be the King of the Jungle. Otherwise, in reality, Elephant is the one who bows to none. On a river bank when Elephant comes Lions move aside.”

Humans decided the King of Jungle.

Otherwise in reality, Elephant is the one who bowes to none.

On a river bank when Elephant comes Lions move aside. — Mohit Chauhan मोहित चौहान Ⓜ️ (@MohitC89) August 28, 2022

A third user claimed that the video is old and belongs to Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park.

It's an old video from South Luangwa National Park, Zambia. The elephant is a youngster, a teenager, not a tusker. The youngster did well to survive the odds. I have seen lions killing young elephants in South Luangwa. But they would never take on a "tusker" i.e. A mature bull. — Vikram Ghanekar MS MRCSEd (@vikramghanekar) August 27, 2022

So far, the video has been played more than 2 lakh times and has garnered over 10,000 likes.

