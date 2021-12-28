Watch: American pop singer Maeta gets bitten by snake while shooting music video
In the video, the 21-year-old pop sensation was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by two snakes. As soon as a person tries to put another snake on her chest, the first snake bites her face
In a shocking case, American pop singer Maeta was recently bitten by a snake while shooting for a music video. Last week, the singer had shared footage of the incident on her Instagram and Twitter handle, after which the video had gone viral on social media.
In the video, the 21-year-old pop sensation was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by two snakes. As soon as a person tries to put another snake on her chest, the first snake suddenly moves forward and bites her face without any warning. The singer, who is all dressed in black lace, retreats and pushes the snake away from her.
“What I go through to make videos for you all," Maeta wrote in a caption accompanying the video. While a person off-camera can be heard saying that the snake bit her in this manner. Watch the video here:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXrFm1dJ7FU/?
Later Maeta shared the same video on Twitter and captioned it saying “never again.”
Since being shared online, the video has gathered more than 5.4 lakh views. There were many who expressed concern about the incident while others wished the singer well.
According to an Indian Express report, the rapper was unhurt.
The reptiles used in photoshoots and other activities in the entertainment sector are non venomous and defanged. Meanwhile, experts state that a snake with no fangs can also cause harm if it strikes a person hard on sensitive areas like the eyes. Furthermore, even holding a defanged snake close to one’s face or eye can be dangerous.
For the unversed, Maeta has sung popular songs including Toxic, Teen Scene and Habits and is signed to American rapper Jay-Z's label Roc Nation.
Days ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. This unfortunate incident happened just days before his 56th birthday. The Radhe actor was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. After being administered a dose of anti-venom and kept under observation for six hours, Khan was discharged from the hospital and returned to his farmhouse.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Tigress Sultana hunts dog at Ranthambore National Park; watch viral clip here
A similar reaction was given by tourists in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park when tigress Sultana snatched a stray dog in front of them.
Katrina Kaif resumes work after wedding to Vicky Kaushal; details here
Katrina Kaif will be working with the Andhadhun director on his next film Merry Christmas. Check details.
Gurgaon woman jumps out of running auto in fear of getting 'kidnapped', shares ordeal on Twitter
In a long Twitter thread, the woman explained how she handled an alleged kidnap attempt in the city near Delhi. Furthermore, the incident took place at Gurgaon Sector 22, an area which is seven minutes away from her home, as per the woman