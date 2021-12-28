Watch: American pop singer Maeta gets bitten by snake while shooting music video

In the video, the 21-year-old pop sensation was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by two snakes. As soon as a person tries to put another snake on her chest, the first snake bites her face

In a shocking case, American pop singer Maeta was recently bitten by a snake while shooting for a music video. Last week, the singer had shared footage of the incident on her Instagram and Twitter handle, after which the video had gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 21-year-old pop sensation was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by two snakes. As soon as a person tries to put another snake on her chest, the first snake suddenly moves forward and bites her face without any warning. The singer, who is all dressed in black lace, retreats and pushes the snake away from her.

“What I go through to make videos for you all," Maeta wrote in a caption accompanying the video. While a person off-camera can be heard saying that the snake bit her in this manner. Watch the video here:

Later Maeta shared the same video on Twitter and captioned it saying “never again.”

Since being shared online, the video has gathered more than 5.4 lakh views. There were many who expressed concern about the incident while others wished the singer well.

According to an Indian Express report, the rapper was unhurt.

The reptiles used in photoshoots and other activities in the entertainment sector are non venomous and defanged. Meanwhile, experts state that a snake with no fangs can also cause harm if it strikes a person hard on sensitive areas like the eyes. Furthermore, even holding a defanged snake close to one’s face or eye can be dangerous.

For the unversed, Maeta has sung popular songs including Toxic, Teen Scene and Habits and is signed to American rapper Jay-Z's label Roc Nation.

Days ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. This unfortunate incident happened just days before his 56th birthday. The Radhe actor was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. After being administered a dose of anti-venom and kept under observation for six hours, Khan was discharged from the hospital and returned to his farmhouse.

