The snake bit Khan's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

According to sources, the snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.

Salman returned to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.

Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded concert which included Shilpa Shetty, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover, singer Kamaal Khan and actress Saiee Manjrekar in the lineup, reported NDTV.

Salman is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood, who is known for his 100-cr films, such as the Dabangg films, Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, Wanted and Bodyguard.

Salman had two releases in 2021 : Radhe and Antim. Salman Khan is currently working on the third film in the Tiger series.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.