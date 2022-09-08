Watch: Afghanistan-Pakistan fans clash after Asia Cup match, damage Sharjah stadium property

The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium, and reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium

New Delhi: Clashes were reported between the supporters of Afghanistan and Pakistan after the latter won the cricket match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

It is believed that Pakistan’s decades-old misadventures in Afghanistan is the reason behind the rivalry between the two nations.

United Arab Emirates | Clashes were reported between Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters after Afghanistan lost the match to Pakistan in Sharjah. Afghan fans allegedly started damaging Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans allegedly hit Pakistani fans inside the stadium. — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

The scene at Sharjah after Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/z18xeTTQiX — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 7, 2022

Mohsin Dawar, Member of National Assembly from North Waziristan in Pakistan, tweeted, “Using a cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuse against Afghans is peak shamelessness. Pakistan’s decades-old strategic depth policy and interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan are why Afghans have a problem with Pakistan. Introspect before belittling Afghans.”

Using a cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuse against Afghans is peak shamelessness. Pakistan’s decades old strategic depth policy and interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan is why Afghans have a problem with Pakistan. Introspect before belittling Afghans. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) September 7, 2022

The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium, and reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium.

Soon after the videos of the clashes went viral on social media, people were divided in their support for the sides.

A Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam questioned whether the Sharjah Police would identify the Afghan fans who “beat” the Pakistani fans.

“Can @ShjPolice identify the Afghan fans who are mercilessly beating Pakistani fans on the streets of Sharjah?” Salam tweeted sharing a video of the clash.

Can @ShjPolice identify the Afghan fans who are mercilessly beating Pakistani fans on the streets of Sharjah? #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/5q0dcdFto0 — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) September 7, 2022

All the developments took place after Pakistan batter Naseem Shah’s two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, which secured a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Afghanistan was shown the exit door after posting just 129/6 on the board. However, they almost took their side towards a win but Naseem’s two sixes in the last over sealed a win for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, violence took place on 28 August in UK’s Leicester after India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about further attacks following last weekend’s incident.

Also read: Anti-Hindu rampage in UK: Muslim gangs terrorising Hindus, vandalising property after India’s T20 win over Pakistan

With inputs from ANI

