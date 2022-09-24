World

The lost penguin realises that it has ended up in the wrong group and comes back to its original group with its fellow friend who went to bring it back

Animals and birds can do hilarious things sometimes. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, shows two groups of penguins stopping to share some information with each other.

After their meeting ends, the two groups start to walk towards their respective destinations. But one penguin accidentally ends up walking with the wrong group, which was heading in the opposite direction. Soon, one of its group members can be seen going to bring it back.

The lost penguin realises that it has ended up in the wrong group and comes back to its original group with its fellow friend who went to bring it back. The scene looks nothing less than a comedy movie based on animals.

This video has been shared on Twitter and its caption states that the two groups of penguins stopped to share some information. It went on to say, “When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back.”

While many viewers found the video hilarious, some started to wonder if the climate is even right for the penguins. A user commented, “Umm, is it just me or does the climate not seem right for penguins?”

Many people found this video delightful. A person wrote, “This video is delightful, just made my day!”

A viewer even wrote that animals are way smarter than we think.

Some users found the video to be very precious.

This is not the only adorable video of penguins which has gone viral on the internet. In August this year, a video was shared on Twitter in which a group of penguins could be seen chasing a butterfly.

Have a look at this clip here:

In reply to this video, a user shared a funny clip of a seemingly tired penguin walking and then falling in a nearby waterbody. In the caption of his video, he joked that this was what those penguins would do after getting tired due to the long chase.

Penguins are birds, but instead of wings they have flippers as per the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature. They are known to be expert swimmers and divers.

