Watch: 100 people dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson party outside 10 Downing Street

A group of people dressed up as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and danced outside 10, Downing Street in London on 14 January. The video of the flash mob has gone viral on the internet.

The video clip shows nearly 100 people dressed in suits, wearing blond wigs and Boris Johnson masks outside Downing Street. With wine and beer bottles in their hands, the group can be heard chanting "My name is Boris" and "This is a work event", referencing the recent controversy surrounding the British Prime Minister attending parties while the nation was under lockdown restrictions.

The clip was shared by YouTuber Robbie Knox. As per Ladbible, the dance event was organised by Knox's collaborator JaackMaate.

https://twitter.com/Jaack/status/1481994438675156994

https://twitter.com/RobbieKnox/status/1481976854076612622

It comes after videos surfaced Johnson attending a 'bring your own booze' party at Downing Street last year when the country was under COVID-19 lockdown. The British Prime Minister is facing intense heat from the Opposition, with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer demanding Johnson's resignation.

On 14 January, the office of the British Prime Minister confirmed that it has apologised to Buckingham Palace for parties held at No 10 on the night before Prince Philip’s funeral last year. Queen Elizabeth had attended her late husband’s funeral on 17 January at Windsor Castle following coronavirus guidelines and maintaining social distance.

Johnson's residence at 10, Downing Street, had hosted two gatherings on the eve of the funeral (16 April) that went on until the early hours of 17 January. As per a report in The Telegraph, Downing Street staff were consuming excessive alcohol during the parties.

Johnson’s spokesman stated it was "deeply regrettable" that such incidents occurred at a time of national mourning. The gatherings took place when the citizens of UK were not allowed to socialise due to COVID-19 rules.

As per Ladbible, a total of 14 parties allegedly took place at the Whitehall during COVID restrictions. Following news of an alleged Christmas party breaching coronavirus norms that was held in 2020, a spoof rave party was organised on Christmas Eve as a protest against Johnson.

