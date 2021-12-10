Christmas party scandal: Over a million plan to 'attend' rave outside UK PM Boris Johnson's residence

The development comes in the wake of a leaked video which indicates that a Christmas party was held at 10 Downing Street last year amid the coronavirus pandemic

As the furore over an alleged Christmas party held at 10 Downing Street last year refuses to die down, over one million people are planning to attend a Christmas rave party outside the residence of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. So far over a million people have shown interest in attending the spoof Christmas party for which a Facebook Event has been set up.

The spoof rave party is being organised as a protest against Johnson's government and the scandal over a supposed Christmas party held at his residence last year, violating coronavirus lockdown norms. The organiser of the event, DJ Jon Mancini wrote that the prime minister "and his chums will be headlining the festive rave". The post also mentions that no social distancing norms would be followed in the event.

Though a disclaimer states that the event is actually a joke and just intends to poke “fun at the powers that be,” but the response from the public has been overwhelming. This invite has gone viral on social media as more than 442,000 people clicked on the attending option while, around 602,000 have shown interest.

As per news reports, the London police has been made aware of the event.

Recently, a political storm erupted in the UK over the alleged Christmas party last year. A video of a senior Downing Street staff joking about the alleged party has gone viral.

In the video, Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton is seen laughing over the question about Christmas party. She stated that there was 'definitely no social distancing' and it was 'a business meeting'. This video was reportedly from 22 December last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. It showed the staff members preparing for a TV media briefing that later got scrapped.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Johnson apologised over the video .While speaking at Prime Minister's Question session, Johnson stated that he understood the people’s outrage at the clip, adding that he was "furious" with himself over the video and apologised for the impression it sent out.

Giving an update about the issue, the British prime minister asserted that a full internal investigation will be conducted into it and those who have acted inappropriately will face dire consequences.

Currently, the Metropolitan Police have revealed that they are investigating the incident. They will also use the video as part of their probe.

