Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan again took a jibe at ex-Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa claiming that the latter asked him to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after his return from Moscow.

‘Went to Russia to convince Putin’

Addressing intellectuals, religious scholars and students in a televised address from his residence in Zaman Park, Khan said he went to Russia last year and convinced President Vladimir Putin to give wheat and fuel to Pakistan at cheaper rates as being supplied to India.

‘Wanted to stay neutral like India’

Khan further said that when he returned to Karachi, former army chief Bajwa asked him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

“I told the former army chief (Bajwa) that India, which is a strategic ally of the US, was staying neutral and Pakistan should also not get involved in the war between two countries,” Khan said.

“But to my surprise, the former army chief himself condemned Russia at a security seminar ‘to appease the US’,” the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said.

‘Decisions were made to please Washington’

Khan went on to say: “A grade-22 officer made a foreign policy statement during a seminar to please the US.”

He added that Pakistan would have to face the consequences when decisions were made to please Washington.

“In a bid to plea the United States, 80,000 people got killed in the war on terror,” the former Pakistan PM said.

Imran Khan was ousted in April last year after an overnight vote of confidence. Ever since his removal, he has been critical of the Pakistani Army.

In an interview to Voice of America Urdu, Khan demanded internal military inquiry against Bajwa for his alleged ‘admission’ on involvement in his ouster.

The former Pakistan PM also lashed out at Bajwa, accusing him of “favouring some of the biggest crooks in the country”.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician claimed Bajwa had a close relationship with incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, and conspired for a regime change in Pakistan.

