In the video, the man can be seen dribbling the ball in front of the bull without any fear. As he dribbles, the bull looks all excited and ready to play.

An adorable video showing a man playing basketball while being flanked by a bull has surfaced online and social media users cannot stop gushing over it. Looking at the undated video, it seems as if the man and the bull share a good bond with each other and are indulging in a basketball match.

Posted on Twitter by the official handle of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the viral video proves the assumption wrong that a bull is an unlikely partner for playing basketball.

In the video, the man can be seen dribbling the ball in front of the bull without any fear. As he dribbles the basketball, the huge animal looks all excited and ready to play. Both of them are further seen getting along quite well – especially the bull understanding how to head-butt with it.

Throughout the clip, the man guides the animal quite gently while the big, massive bull can be seen waiting for his turn and reciprocating well to the man’s behaviour.

On sharing the video, LeBatardShow captioned it saying, 'Cow Gasol'. It is a wordplay on the name Pau Gasol, who is a former Spanish basketball player.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/LeBatardShow/status/1550978049105076225

Since going viral, the video has collected 1.2 million views and tons of comments. The caption further urged several users to twist the names of popular basketball players with cattle-related things.

A user on Twitter tried wordplay on former American professional basketball player Wally Szczerbiak’s name and wrote, "Wally Szczerbeefak?" Another came up with "ShaBeef Abdur-Raheem" after the name of former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Shareef Abdur-Rahim. A user wrote "Manure Bol" relating it to a Sudanese-American professional basketball player of the same name.

Check a few reactions here:

Wally Szczerbeefak? — Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) July 24, 2022

ShaBeef Abdur-Raheem — Opinionated Wino (@opinionatedwino) July 23, 2022

Bison Dele??? — Jed DeMuesy (@JedDeMuesy) July 24, 2022

Cow Gasol pic.twitter.com/pLy0f58Bnq — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 23, 2022

That man better chill with the ball off the dome or he'll be nursing a calf injury — Jose Luis Vela (@Joe__Vela) July 23, 2022

In similar lines, a video from the Mardol area of Goa had gone viral in 2019. The video showed a cow snatching a football from a group of boys and refusing to return the ball. The clip was viewed several times across many social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.