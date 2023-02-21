Vladimir Putin Speech LIVE: Putin says they were open to dialogue with the west

Auto refresh feeds

In previous addresses, he has railed against NATO's perceived threat to Russia, and drawn on his country's history to buttress his rationale for launching the invasion, and sticking with it in the face of unexpected Ukrainian resistance.

The attack on the Kramatorsk train station in April is one of the deadliest targeting civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a "war crime" with a missile attack that killed some 60 fleeing civilians at a railway station in eastern Ukraine.

China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis, as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour looms on 24 February.

Beijing will “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security”, Qin Gang said in a speech on global security in the Chinese capital.

China’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine, which is “intensifying and even getting out of control”.

Putin will set out his latest thinking in a speech to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers nearly one year after he sent troops into Ukraine, a decision that triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

President Vladimir Putin will update Russia's political and military elite on the state of what he calls his "special military operation" in Ukraine on Tuesday with many Russians eager to know what his plans are for the year ahead.

NATO Sec Gen Jens Stoltenberg and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell have scheduled a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at 12:45 p.m. today, which may be when we hear the first EU and NATO reactions to Putin’s speech.

The data was published on the eve of a keenly awaited speech to parliament by President Vladimir Putin, days before the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's offensive against Ukraine on 24 February.

The Russian economy contracted by 2.1 per cent last year, the government's statistics agency Rosstat said Monday, absorbing Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine better than expected.

Observers in Russia will be listening to see if President Putin continues his trend of trying to invoke past Russian victories like during World War II to defend against the invasion amid setbacks in Ukraine.

The OHCHR released the report citing the number of casualties as being 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured but believes the actual figures are considerably higher.

There have been at least 18,955 civilian casualties since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said as he stood with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv before departing for Poland. “The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.”

After paying an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Biden made his way to Warsaw on Monday on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives. The conflict — the most significant war in Europe since World War II — has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and damaged the global economy.

President Joe Biden is set to consult with allies from NATO's eastern flank in Poland on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage.

Putin will provide his analysis of the international situation and could outline further plans for Russia as the West continues to impose crippling sanctions.

He will also update Russia‘s elite and give a speech to members of both houses of Russia‘s parliament, as well as to military commanders and soldiers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s huge armoured motorcade has been seen heading to the Kremlin as the Russian president prepares to give a major address to the nation three days before the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

No foreign guests have been invited to Putin’s speech, according to his spokesman.

Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 has been running a countdown to President Vladimir Putin’s speech. Commentators expect it to focus on the war and the economy. Soldiers taking part in the war, along with their relatives, are expected to be in attendance, as are members of Russia’s upper and lower houses of Parliament, and regional governors.

Biden was due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective support for Ukraine and thank Warsaw for helping the United States and other countries to deliver military and humanitarian aid.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a dramatic visit to Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is seeking more weaponry as Ukraine gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.

President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, was set to reaffirm to U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is squarely behind Ukraine and committed to bolstering NATO's eastern flank as the anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches.

A deal involving up to five planes could be struck during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s upcoming visit to the Ukrainian capital, Russia Today reported citing an article in Italian daily La Repubblica.

The Italian government is confidentially examining options for sending military jets to Kiev, according to a report.

Peskov also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be watching Biden's address in Poland later today.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the visit as "nothing extraordinary".

A Russian-state-owned news agency says the Kremlin kept a close eye on US President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv yesterday.

“At present, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border,” the defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Belarus says there is a “significant grouping” of Ukrainian forces at its border.

Putin also added that Russia was sincerely looking for a peaceful resolution for Donbas.

Putin is delivering a major speech to Russia’s elite to give his analysis of the international situation and give an assessment of what he calls a “special military operation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech said that Ukraine used peace deals with its Western allies to strengthen its military.

"They [the West] were just playing for time, closing their eyes to political assassinations, mistreatment of believers," he said.

"We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared.

He says the West's commitment to peace turned out to be "fraud", and a "cruel lie" and claims Kyiv was trying to gather biological and nuclear weapons.

Putin continues by claiming Russia tried to settle the conflict in the Donbas region by peaceful means.

"I want to repeat: it is them who are culpable for the war, and we are using force to stop it," Putin says to great applause.

"Ukraine and Donbas have become a symbol of total lies," Putin says, accusing the West of withdrawing from "fundamental agreements" and giving "hypocritical statements" as well as expanding Nato and "covering us with an umbrella".

“We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared,” the Russian leader said.

Putin says Russia tried to settle the conflict in the Donbas region which had been simmering since early 2014 by peaceful means but was eventually forced to take action.

He says the west is trying to turn a local conflict into a global conflict and “we will react in an appropriate way. We are talking about the existence of our country.”

Putin claims the Ukrainian people had become “hostages of their western masters” who occupied the country in political, economic and military terms. He says “the regime is not serving their national interest. They are serving the interests of foreign powers.”

Putin accuses the west of “an endless flow of accusations against Russia” at the recent Munich security conference and says “the west released the genie from the bottle” as a result of wars, and accuses the west of perpetrating multiple coups.

The Russian president said they were open to dialogue with the west and were open to an equal system of security, but “in response, we were getting dishonest answers” and specific actions to expand NATO and deploy new anti-missile systems in Europe. He says “the whole planet is dotted” with US bases.

He also thanked “military journalists” who, he says, are “risking their lives to tell the truth to the whole world.”

Putin thanked those in the Russian armed forces who have been fighting in Ukraine. He says there are too many people and units involved to name them all and he did not want to risk omitting someone. He praises mothers, wives, doctors, nurses, railway workers, engineers, and agricultural workers for their role in helping the war effort.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to give duelling speeches Tuesday promising two starkly differing takes on Russia’s Ukraine invasion, a day after the US president’s surprise visit to Kyiv.

Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday — pledging fresh arms deliveries and “unwavering” American support — days before the first anniversary of Russian tanks rolling over the border.

Putin will speak in Moscow a few hours earlier, according to the Kremlin, delivering a state-of-the-nation address that will be largely devoted to the conflict.

In previous addresses, he has railed against NATO’s perceived threat to Russia, and drawn on his country’s history to buttress his rationale for launching the invasion, and sticking with it in the face of unexpected Ukrainian resistance.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has said Putin is “unlikely to announce measures for further escalation of the war in Ukraine, major new Russian mobilization initiatives, or any other significant policy” in the speech, which is delivered to the legislature and televised on national channels.

When it was launched, the so-called special military operation was planned to be a rapid conquest, leading to capitulation and the installation of a pro-Russian regime.

“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said Monday. “He thought he could outlast us.”

“He’s just been plain wrong,” he added.

On Tuesday, China said it was “deeply concerned” about the war, which it said was “intensifying and even getting out of control”.

Foreign Minister Qin Gan said Beijing would “urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China”, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, in his final stop of a European tour.

The Kremlin has said Wang may meet Putin during his visit, according to the official TASS news agency.

According to the latest estimates from Norway, the conflict has wounded or killed 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops.

Other Western sources estimate the war has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.

