Vladimir Putin Speech LIVE: Putin says they were open to dialogue with the west

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to give duelling speeches Tuesday promising two starkly differing takes on Russia’s Ukraine invasion, a day after the US president’s surprise visit to Kyiv.
Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday — pledging fresh arms deliveries and “unwavering” American support — days before the first anniversary of Russian tanks rolling over the border.
Putin will speak in Moscow a few hours earlier, according to the Kremlin, delivering a state-of-the-nation address that will be largely devoted to the conflict.
In previous addresses, he has railed against NATO’s perceived threat to Russia, and drawn on his country’s history to buttress his rationale for launching the invasion, and sticking with it in the face of unexpected Ukrainian resistance.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has said Putin is “unlikely to announce measures for further escalation of the war in Ukraine, major new Russian mobilization initiatives, or any other significant policy” in the speech, which is delivered to the legislature and televised on national channels.
When it was launched, the so-called special military operation was planned to be a rapid conquest, leading to capitulation and the installation of a pro-Russian regime.
“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said Monday. “He thought he could outlast us.”
“He’s just been plain wrong,” he added.
On Tuesday, China said it was “deeply concerned” about the war, which it said was “intensifying and even getting out of control”.
Foreign Minister Qin Gan said Beijing would “urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China”, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.
China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, in his final stop of a European tour.
The Kremlin has said Wang may meet Putin during his visit, according to the official TASS news agency.
According to the latest estimates from Norway, the conflict has wounded or killed 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops.
Other Western sources estimate the war has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.
