Italy considers sending warplanes to war-torn Ukraine: Report

New Delhi: The Italian government is confidentially examining options for sending military jets to Kiev, according to a report.

A deal involving up to five planes could be struck during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s upcoming visit to the Ukrainian capital, Russia Today reported citing an article in Italian daily La Repubblica.

The consignment could include old AMX A-11 Ghibli ground-attack aircraft as well as Tornado jets, Russia Today cited La Repubblica as reporting in another article published on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the AMX Ghibli fighter-bombers are scheduled to be retired altogether by the Italian Air Force by the end of the year.

“Delivery of Tornados or Eurofighters is more complex,” it said.

Rome does not want to be the first nation to supply Kiev with Western-made aircraft, La Repubblica said. It would agree to deliver the planes only if other countries do so first, the paper explained, adding that Italy wants some other “allies” like the UK to lead the charge.

According to the newspaper, Italy would also not stand in the way of the UK sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine. Nevertheless, this would require the approval of all countries involved in the fighter jets’ construction.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said on Saturday that the UK “stands ready” to support allies who have fighter jets ready to hand over to Ukraine immediately.

Sunak made the comments after undertaking a diplomatic blitz in Munich on Saturday as he looked to shore up support for Kyiv.

Royal Air Force aircraft to Ukaraine not ruled out

The UK has refused to commit to providing Royal Air Force aircraft to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces, with the Prime Minister only saying he has not ruled it out.

But the Conservative Party leader said he would back allies who are in a position to supply war planes now.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We will happily provide assistance to any country that is able to provide Ukraine with fighter jets right now.

“The UK stands ready to support those countries as well.”

Downing Street used a visit by Zelensky to Britain last week to announce that the Ministry of Defence would train Ukrainian pilots on NATO-standard aircraft.

Despite No 10 opening the door to potentially sending jets to Kyiv, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the move could be years away, if it happens at all.

Kiev has repeatedly asked its Western backers for heavier weapons like warplanes and fighter jets. Ukrainian officials recently expressed their optimism about overcoming reluctance in this regard.

Moscow has warned that Western weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict and extend human suffering, as well as risking a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

With inputs from agencies

