A Ukrainian soldier is winning hearts across the internet after he performed a hauntingly soulful tune on his violin while standing on a war-torn ridge at Izyum. Earlier, in the middle of September 2022, the Ukrainian army recaptured the city from the Russian troops. Following the arrival of the new year 2023, the officer named Moisei Bondarenko chose the particular area to spread the message of peace through his music. A clip of his performance was shared across social media with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine dropping it on their official Twitter on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

#UAarmy service member Moisei Bondarenko plays his violin in de-occupied Izyum, Kharkiv region. January, 2023. pic.twitter.com/kKvGDJKJoB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 3, 2023



The clip opens with Bondarenko, in his Ukrainian army uniform, standing on the wreckage in the city of Izyum. A calm stream can be spotted in the backdrop with the sun setting into the reddish yellow horizon. A few of his comrades, along with some ordinary citizens, are gathered at the spot. They were filming the musical performance on their mobile phones, while some of them were taking a selfie with the officer.

The caption of the video reads, “Ukrainian Army service member Moisei Bondarenko plays his violin in de-occupied Izyum, Kharkiv region. January, 2023.” Since being surfaced on the internet, the clip has earned over 1.4 lakh views so far. It has also garnered more than 9,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

Bondarenko’s performance unquestionably made the day for the viewers and the comment section reflected it. A person said, “I love that the violin being played to mark important moments seems to be such an integral part of your hearts.”

I love that the violin being played to mark important moments seems to be such an integral part of your hearts. — West Coast Boxing History (@BoxingGoldenEra) January 3, 2023



Another user found the music “calming and relaxing” and termed it “a nice peaceful break.”

A nice peaceful break – he plays so beautifully- calming and relaxing 🥰 — mamaw (@mamaw87275585) January 3, 2023



An individual noted, “Beautiful notes against a beautiful sky.”

Beautiful notes against a beautiful sky. 😍 🇺🇦 — Irene C (@Renekens) January 4, 2023



Here are some other reactions:

Sounds like “Keane-Somewhere Only We Know” — Tommy S (@EagleRoseHammer) January 3, 2023

I can never get enough of this – he is so talented 😊 — Bernice (@Bernice449) January 3, 2023

Bless him! So beautiful! — The Flipped Page (@PageFlipped) January 3, 2023



On 14 September, the national flag of Ukraine was hoisted in Izyum in the presence of the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After a rapid Ukrainian counteroffensive saw Kyiv reclaim significant portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, the withdrawal of Russian troops departed the war-scarred city. Zelenskyy watched the flag raising ceremony in front of a burnt-out city hall building and sang the national anthem while placing his hand on his heart.

