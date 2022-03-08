Viral video: Ukrainian couple ties knot on war front, here's how Twitter reacted

The couple are seen wearing military uniforms, surrounded by cameras, and smiling joyously during the ceremony in this 1 minute 22-second viral video shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the midst of an ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a heartwarming video of an Ukrainian couple, Lesya and Valeriy getting hitched in the frontline near Kyiv on Sunday has gone viral.

The couple are seen wearing military uniforms, surrounded by cameras, and smiling joyously during the ceremony in this 1 minute 22-second viral video shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. The bride's military attire with a flower bouquet and a white veil on her head is the most eye-catching aspect in the video. A soldier was the officiant at the wedding. The pair was greeted by Klitscho himself.

Have a look at the video:

The video has received over one lakh views and more than 7,000 likes so far. It has garnered a lot of love from internet users, who continue to praise and congratulate the pair in the comments section since it was shared.

One of the users on Twitter said, “Love wins. Blessings for a blessed couple, husband and wife under witness of Christian community.”

Let's have a look at some more lovely responses: A user congratulated the couple, noting how lovely and tragic this moment was because they must be on the front lines for their territorial defence. The user also asked them to be cautious.

“Love in the time of war,” someone wrote in another comment.

A well wisher of the country wrote how bravely Ukraine was fighting.

One of the persons blessed and wished for the couple to live in a free and happy country.

According to an ABC report, the pair has been together for 22 years but did not marry each other. Lesya left her work after the war began on 24 February to join the territory defence forces and fight for her nation.

Another unique aspect of their story is that they had not met until the day before their wedding since the war began. Lesya and Valeriy are also said to have a daughter.

