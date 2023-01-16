Viral video shows police officers getting stuck in mud amid ongoing German mine protests

Amid rising tension around Germany’s climate policy and the ongoing protests in the German village of Luetzerath over the expansion of an opencast lignite mine, hundreds of North Rhine-Westphalia police officers were seen making attempts to remove the protestors from the village. Notably, several climate activists have been protesting against the destruction of the village in order to facilitate the expansion of the mine. Speaking of which, while protestors and environmental activists are gathered to stage their protests, police officers can be seen making efforts to clear the area as they aim to make the village ready for demolition.

The video shared on Twitter by a user Max Granger shows the German police struggling in a muddy area while protestors attacked them. Some of the cops can also be seen lying in the mud while a protester dressed as a monk pushed an officer to the ground.

Check:

cops defending coal mine get stuck in mud #Luetzerath pic.twitter.com/xHJBoukRsN — Max Granger (@_maxgranger) January 15, 2023



The video is already going viral and has caught the internet’s attention. People took to the comment section and also shared their reactions.

See reactions:

Please tell me someone put the Benny Hill theme on this?? 🤣 — Kristian Møller (@krove2) January 16, 2023

With Benny Hill soundtrack pic.twitter.com/c6csmblgyX — ᗪﾌ丂ㄒㄩ卂尺ㄒ 🇺🇦 (@disjoerd) January 15, 2023

The last thing you see before you

get stuck in the mud on all fours pic.twitter.com/X6qS8JS1eK — ⛧NVRMND⛧ (@nvr_fkn_mnd) January 15, 2023



Notably, many such videos have surfaced on the internet and drawn attention to the ongoing crisis in Germany. Meanwhile, this one has so far amassed millions of views and several likes.

Mine protests in Germany

Following the plans of expanding the Garzweiler mine, protests have been ongoing throughout January and have already attracted thousands of protesters including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The protestors were seen forming human chains, wearing masks, and making barricades to block the police. The police on the other hand have also arrested a few protestors and evicted many from the abandoned town. At the same time, the police have also cautioned people from entering the village, citing heavy rains and slippery roads.

While the government believes that the coal mine expansion is for securing the country’s energy security, protesters are claiming that the mine would counter climate goals.

