Decades have passed and humankind continues to evolve with everything changing over time. But sometimes the phrase ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ really does come true. With that said, a video of the famous ‘London Westminster’ bridge is now going viral which shows the architectural marvel standing strong 125 years back and then in 2021. The video has been shared widely on social media and is definitely making an impression.

Shared on Twitter by the handle ‘Historic Vids’, the 10-second video was posted on 3 January 2023. As the clip starts playing, it shows the two different videos playing at the same time. While the first one from 2021 shows the bridge surrounded by modern vehicles and people on the road, the second footage is from 1896 and shows a few horse-drawn carriages passing near the bridge. But what caught people’s attention was how the structures in the area, including the Big Ben, still look the same even over a century later.

London Westminster bridge 125 years apart pic.twitter.com/ZlOnxf1WaX — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 2, 2023



The user, while sharing the video, added a caption, “London Westminster bridge 125 years apart.” The video also grabbed the attention of many people who found it interesting and stunning. A user wrote, “that’s a whole lot of wheel camber!”, while another joked, “Amazing how tall that clock tower has grown over 125 years!”

“Not much changed. They still did not figure out that they drive on the wrong side of the street. Takes longer than expected to be honest,” a third user wrote.

only difference i see is that 2021 has less horse — Baby Daniel: Rebirth (@BabyDanielBD) January 3, 2023

They’d be so impressed with the new technology.

Yet….

So verry, VERRY disgusted by the new culture.

🤨 — Thomas (@NOMxTHREE) January 2, 2023

This 1896 representation video must be from a movie done many years after this bridge was done.

No video cameras existed in 1896! — Mukiri Matigari (@MatigariMukiri) January 3, 2023

Amazing how tall that clock tower has grown over 125 years! — Kevin Bull (@kevin_the_bull) January 2, 2023

125 years driving on the wrong side of the road 🤡 — Derrick Timm (@Fire_John_Elway) January 3, 2023

People were dressed better, back in the days. — Fabiuš Zobaczyć (@CeramicCrow) January 2, 2023

that’s a whole lot of wheel camber! — Steve An (@StephenAn3) January 2, 2023



The video has been viewed over 2 million times and has racked up over 15,000 likes and several comments.

About London’s iconic Westminster Bridge

One of the oldest structures located in the heart of London, the famous Westminster Bridge spans over the Thames River and connects Westminster to Lambeth. The 827-feet-long bridge was constructed in 1862 and consists of seven arches.

