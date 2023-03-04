Of late, optical illusions have gained popularity. Being interesting and tricky, these illusions help one test their mental acuity and put their creativity to the test. While there are several websites that share optical illusions and challenge users to solve them in a bid to initiate a mental workout, there are also places that manage to give a visual perception by creating optical illusions in real life. With that said, such visual experiences create an illusion that in some ways clearly deviates from reality. One such example can be witnessed at the Illusion Art Museum in Prague where the optical illusions will indeed challenge perspective and leave you intrigued.

In a video going viral on social media, an optical illusion shows how a combination of electronic equipment happens to create the face of Nikola Tesla, a renowned Serbian-American engineer and physicist. From papers to an engine and many other items, the equipment has been arranged in such a manner that if viewed from the front, it gives an illusion of the inventor’s face.

At the Illusion Art Museum in Prague there optical illusions that challenge perspective: Watch how the face of Nikola Tesla appears from a combination of electronic products

The user while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “At the Illusion Art Museum in Prague there are optical illusions that challenge perspective: Watch how the face of Nikola Tesla appears from a combination of electronic products.”

Reacting to the video, impressed social media users took to the comment section and added comments like “Wow”, “Awesome”, “Genius”, “This is so freaking cool”, etc. Some also shared many other videos of similar optical illusions.

Notably, the Illusion Art Museum in Prague, also said to be the Czech Republic’s first museum featuring illusion and trick art, houses some of the most splendid illusory portrays of prominent Czech figures like Franz Kafka, Bedřich Smetana, Václav Havel, Antonín Dvořák, and Tomáš Bata, among others. It also features some important historical events like the Swedish siege of Prague and the fall of the monarchy in Bohemia along with amazing interactive exhibits.

