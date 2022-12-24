Viral video: Little 'hero' saves mother from near-fatal accident in; wins applause

Kids often see their father or mother as their saviours or ‘heroes’ and believe that their heroes will save them, no matter what the situation is. Speaking of which, parents are also very devoted to their kids and ensure that their kid remains safe and secure. They remain on a constant alert around their children, especially in places where they might get themselves into trouble. However, now a video has surfaced where a small kid became the ‘saviour’ of his mother and saved her from a fatal fall. The video has also won the hearts of people on the internet who are lauding the boy for his quick actions.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Dipnashu Kabra, the 43-second undated video shows a woman doing some chores at a height as she stands on a long ladder, while her son can be seen playing now nearby. All of a sudden, the woman loses grip on the ladder and it falls down, leaving her hanging in the air. As she started shouting in panic, her son who saw the situation immediately ran to the ladder and tried his best to pick it up.

After trying for some time, he successfully lifted the ladder and managed to place it back where his mother was hanging. Not just that, he also held onto the ladder until his mother safely came down.

His quick actions helped save his mother from a bad fall.

Watch:

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी… इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022



The user while divulging brief info about the situation praised the boy’s courage and wrote, “The wisdom and courage of this little child cannot be praised enough.” Besides him, users also took to the comment section and praised the boy.

A user wrote, “Oh my god millions of blessings to a tiny baby holding such a big ladder. Finally, the lady was saved. This is called good parenting”, while another one wrote, “Heroic kid. but the drop is like 7 feet. She could’ve landed safely on both feet and walked away.”

Check some more reactions:

Dad’s Daring Dude

Saves DingDong Mom..! — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) December 23, 2022

Very Good, Positive thinking and marvellous action taken by (too young) Son for his mother 👍, appreciable. — SANDEEP KUMAR ARORA (@epcska) December 23, 2022

Ladder ko rakhne k baad bhi wo gaya nahi; usko pakad kar bhi rakha 👍👏👏👏 Commendable! — Sanghamitra 🇮🇳 (@Sanghamitra_19) December 23, 2022

remembered the line “uss bache ko yeh batane wala koi nhi tha ki wo yeh nhi kr sakta ” by sandeep maheswari. — OG (@og_so_cold) December 23, 2022

What a kid and what an instant response! — Niraj Pant (@NirajPant2) December 23, 2022



So far, the video has garnered over 96,000 views and several likes and comments.

