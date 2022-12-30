We are all aware of vehicle insurance and how it’s meant for covering any kind of damage to our vehicles in case of accidents. However, insurance companies only pay when one can prove the nature of the accident and also provide proper evidence to substantiate the claim for insurance. But what would be your reaction if you fail to prove an accident to the company? This would cost a lot of money, right? With that said, a video of a helicopter crash is now going viral on the internet and we bet you won’t believe something like this can happen if the video didn’t exist.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Born A Kang with a funny caption, “Imagine tryna explain this to the insurance company without the video.”

In the clip, a helicopter can be seen parked in a small helipad beside two other cars. Shortly after that, the pilot inside the chopper makes an attempt to take off but ends up crashing badly. As the chopper struggles to get into the air and shakes aggressively mid-air, the video also shows a man coming from the inside to guide the pilot about controlling the helicopter. However, everything goes in vain as the helicopter eventually topples over and crashes into pieces.

Watch:

Imagine tryna explain this to the insurance company without the video pic.twitter.com/fEg8DtS6Be — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022



While the video seems a bit bizarre, we only hope that the pilot is safe after the accident. In the meantime, as soon as the footage was posted, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “So we don’t need a license for a copter?”

So we don’t need a license for a copter? — Lrac (@Lrac_carL) December 28, 2022



Another person wrote, “Explanation is simple. Landing pad slipped forwards before the helicopter could move up.”

Explanation is simple. Landing pad slipped forwards before the helicopter could move up. — Erik Wedin (Internet Journalism and Lawtube FTW) (@Aktivarum) December 28, 2022



People in the comment section also shared some other versions of weird accidents.



Here are some other reactions:

Imagine trying to explain this to the insurance company with the video. — 〽️ichael (@wolverine_state) December 29, 2022

Literally the only thing I thought when I saw this was: is that dog ok? — Joe C (@mc_wittle) December 28, 2022



Soon after the video was posted, it amassed over 5 million views. It also received thousands of likes and retweets.

