Fathers are known to have their own unique ways of having fun with their kids. Notably many children also enjoy spending time with their dads as they are uber-cool and are always ready for any adventure during playtime. As a part of it, fathers are often seen elevating their kids in the air and further catching them as they come down. This looks quite enjoyable and children no doubt love to be lifted in the air. However, a man has now taken this game to a next level and left the internet in a spin. A video has gone viral where a father fearlessly throws his young son in the air to catch a balloon stuck on the ceiling.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user with a hilarious caption that reads, “Don’t tell mommy.” In the video, we can see the daring dad making a risky move to get the stuck balloon, seemingly a helium-filled one. While the child also seemed fearless and confident over his father, it is just a matter of seconds when he is thrown in the air and then caught again with the balloon.

Well, you can definitely find no fault in the trick but the video has definitely left some parents on the edge of their seats.

Many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One user wrote, “Me taking care of my nephews lol”, while another person commented, “Since it didn’t occur to me that you would help me like this little monkey hahaha.”

A user while showing concern for the child wrote, “Did you know that this is dangerous for children? You can cause a spill. Sudden change in blood pressure in the brain. I did not know it either.”

It’s a fine line between best dad ever or worst dad ever. — cliff4u2 (@cliff04u2) November 23, 2022

Sabias que eso es peligroso para los niños? Puedes provocarle un derrame. El cambio brusco de presion sanguinea en el cerebro. Yo tampoco lo sabia. — Cesar Martinez (@CesarMa29435348) November 23, 2022

🤣 that’s horrifying but I can’t help laughing 🤣 — MichMaBelle (@shellbells46) November 23, 2022

Well, that’s one way to do it. The kids had fun. They’ll remember that story the rest of their lives. — StevieDee68 (@sd1968nm) November 23, 2022

Notably, the video was originally uploaded back in 2011 by a Texas-based man named Vaden Wennik. It was his son Carson who lost his balloon on the ceiling and couldn’t get it back. This is when the fun-loving dad tried the unique trick. Time and again, the video has been surfacing on the internet and going viral.

