Viral video: Elephant obediently follows instructions to get X-ray at lab

One of the largest animals on this planet, elephants are also peace-loving creatures and also quite intelligent in the entire animal kingdom. While some people usually fear them due to their enormous size and sudden violent acts, there are also several instances when the animals behave in a gentle manner and further follow their masters’ instructions in a polite manner. One such video has recently started making rounds on the internet where a giant elephant arrives to take an x-ray at a laboratory and for that calmly follows the lab technician’s directions. The video of the animal’s cute activities has gone viral as people found it very adorable.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Kaveri, the video shows how the subdued animal enters the lab, accompanied by lab technicians. As he stands quietly inside the room, one of the technicians sets up the machine and then instructs the elephant to lie down.

It was then that the animal without any resistance or tantrum followed the instructions and went on to lie down. Even as the professionals continue to carry out the medical procedure, the animal remained calm and cooperated. The lab technicians can be heard repeating the term ‘Steady’ as they take out the x-ray and they further also praise the animal for his obedience.

Watch:

I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray pic.twitter.com/UNmhSIrXOr — Kaveri (@ikaveri) December 7, 2022

The user while sharing the video added a caption that reads, "I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray."

As soon as the video was posted, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. People also found the video quite amusing and cute. One wrote, "Omg none of my patients are so cooperative", while another user commented, "Such gentle , intelligent giants ! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust and affection."

"Elephants are very intelligent animals,'' a third user wrote.

Check more reactions:

Elephant in the room syndrome — ️ЯΞ (@PrezzVerde) December 7, 2022

Thank God! It is just an X-ray not the dreaded MRI. — Watziznehm (@lovestatistix) December 8, 2022

Vow Unbelievable ..should we compliment the elephant or the trainer — WA (@avanyaajay2000) December 8, 2022

God Bless everyone in the universe!!! — Thangam (@thangam_thenraj) December 8, 2022

Incredible. She is so cooperative — (@MakKhandekar) December 7, 2022

Notably, the video has so far amassed over 17,000 views and several likes and comments.

