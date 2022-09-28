Viral video: Diners flee restaurant after confusing runners with robbers, internet in splits
After mistaking a group of runners as robbers, the customers present at a restaurant in Brazil fled the spot, causing a stampede-like situation
The internet never fails to amaze us with its entertaining and comic videos that surface in numbers across social media handles. In a recently gone viral video, a group of people dining at a restaurant in Brazil confused some runners with a group of robbers and fled the place, thus causing a stampede-like situation at the restaurant. The incident took place in the Brazilian state of Recife on Saturday when dozens of diners were enjoying their meal in the evening in the open sitting area of the restaurant named, Cervejaria Alphaiate.
The video of the same has gone viral and is all over the internet leaving people with divided opinions regarding the chaotic situation. Shared by a Twitter user, the 33-second long video shows the footage captured in a CCTV camera where the people were seen enjoying their food when suddenly a woman and two other members of a local CrossFit gym ran past them. The woman also gestured for many others to follow her. Suddenly after this, one of the diners, a woman who was eating at the restaurant, grabbed her bag and started to flee from the spot. Following her, many others present at the spot also sensed some danger and abandoned their tables to run in the same direction.
A few were also seen stumbling on the streets as the entire scenario caused chaos in the restaurant.
Check the video here:
A group of people doing CrossFit ran passed a restaurant
Dozens of diners thought they were escaping from something and abandoned their tables to run off too. This happened in Brazil 1/🧵pic.twitter.com/7lmpt2zHY7
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 25, 2022
However, a few minutes after this, people realised that nothing really happened and it was just a group of runners jogging through the restaurant’s pathway. According to local media, the restaurant management in their statement said that the incident was merely a “misunderstanding.”
Internet divided over viral video
Many took to the comment section and shared their views. While some commented on how there is a sense of fear among people regarding riots and disturbance in the country, some made fun of the people for blindly following the cue of others.
Check some reactions:
I think the rest have adapted to the herd mentality to avoid paying the bill.
— 🧝🏻♀️ (@mayisbey) September 25, 2022
Because brazil is a very safe country and people know they can count on the police. 🤣
— sankau (@sankau) September 25, 2022
No! It is because they are afraid of an assault
— Giovanni Calia 🇮🇹🇧🇷 (@mentat59) September 25, 2022
Sheep acting sheepishly
— Severiano del Castillo Galván (@SeverianoCG) September 25, 2022
Humans have behaved like this for hundreds of thousands of years.
— Simon Fraser (@SimonFraser4) September 25, 2022
Sad reality of fear, and I also feel for the establishment as diners fled the scene (and most likely never returned to set the bill).
— Thais M Van Sebroeck (@thaismvs) September 25, 2022
Check the restaurant’s take on the incident:
View this post on Instagram
A day after this, the restaurant while poking fun at the incident posted a similar video where the staff members can be seen mimicking the runners at the same location.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Principal stops speeding private bus to onboard students, warns driver
The video has gone viral on the Internet showing the principal going on the highway to stop speeding buses to help students
Watch: Man clicks selfie with cheetah after it jumps onto safari vehicle
While other tourists were seen getting tensed about being attacked by the animal, a man from the front seat came up with his mobile phone and tried to click a selfie with the cheetah after the animal jumped on the tourist vehicle to take shade from the scorching sun
Watch: Man adopts unique approach to earn money on waterlogged roads; leaves internet amazed
The video has gone viral on the Internet where people lauded the man for his unique business idea to earn a quick buck