Viral video: Diners flee restaurant after confusing runners with robbers, internet in splits

The internet never fails to amaze us with its entertaining and comic videos that surface in numbers across social media handles. In a recently gone viral video, a group of people dining at a restaurant in Brazil confused some runners with a group of robbers and fled the place, thus causing a stampede-like situation at the restaurant. The incident took place in the Brazilian state of Recife on Saturday when dozens of diners were enjoying their meal in the evening in the open sitting area of the restaurant named, Cervejaria Alphaiate.

The video of the same has gone viral and is all over the internet leaving people with divided opinions regarding the chaotic situation. Shared by a Twitter user, the 33-second long video shows the footage captured in a CCTV camera where the people were seen enjoying their food when suddenly a woman and two other members of a local CrossFit gym ran past them. The woman also gestured for many others to follow her. Suddenly after this, one of the diners, a woman who was eating at the restaurant, grabbed her bag and started to flee from the spot. Following her, many others present at the spot also sensed some danger and abandoned their tables to run in the same direction.

A few were also seen stumbling on the streets as the entire scenario caused chaos in the restaurant.

However, a few minutes after this, people realised that nothing really happened and it was just a group of runners jogging through the restaurant’s pathway. According to local media, the restaurant management in their statement said that the incident was merely a “misunderstanding.”

Internet divided over viral video

Many took to the comment section and shared their views. While some commented on how there is a sense of fear among people regarding riots and disturbance in the country, some made fun of the people for blindly following the cue of others.

Check the restaurant’s take on the incident:

A day after this, the restaurant while poking fun at the incident posted a similar video where the staff members can be seen mimicking the runners at the same location.

