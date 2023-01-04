China has been going through a turbulent situation after COVID cases in the country surged dramatically since December. Hospitals are overcrowded, making it hard for doctors to treat a large number of infected patients. Pharmacies are running out of medical supplies and are turning away customers without fulfilling their prescriptions. Businesses are closing because employees are falling sick. Moreover, schools have been shut down, and people are avoiding public transportation.

Amid this scenario, several videos depicting the overwhelming condition in China have been shared across social media. One of them captured the tragic scene outside a congested hospital in Beijing. A Twitter user named Jennifer Zeng dropped the clip on her personal Twitter handle, where a number of coronavirus patients can be spotted undergoing treatment under the open sky since there was a shortage of beds inside the hospital.



The footage opens on a street in front of the hospital. Over 20 patients, who could not find a space inside the hospital, were placed in beds on the footpath. Some senior citizens were also present among them. However, doctors and nurses were trying their best to provide people with the necessary treatment. A few of the beds had oxygen cylinders attached to them. A number of ambulances, always prepared for an emergency call, were seen standing in a queue on the other side of the avenue.

Zeng captioned her post, “At, oh, no, outside a hospital in Beijing, patients receive treatments on the street as there is no more space inside.” Users were left heart-broken after watching the painful scene. In the comment section, they wished China would come out of the horrendous situation soon.

A person wrote, “So sad. But they are being treated at the least. Feel this is going global.”

So sad. But they are being treated at the least.Feel this is going global. — Mary-Jo Rusu (@rusu_jo) January 3, 2023



Another one noted, “So sad to watch this whole thing happening.”

https://twitter.com/mitote83/status/1610218847768043520

According to an individual, “That’s not the worst idea, for an airborne virus.”

That’s not the the worst idea, for an airborne virus — Calvus Virginicus (@virginicus) January 3, 2023



Here are some other reactions:

No more space outside…. thank you Jennifer. These updates through your video show just how Beijingers are facing the health crisis Xi has brought upon them — GaoyuLong (@LongGaoyu) January 3, 2023

It’s extremely sad. 💔The suddenness of it all caught many elderly unvaccinated by surprise I dare say. I find it also so offensive that many disbelieving in what’s truly happening due to their racist or antivax bias without truly understanding the facts. — Sam Clemens 🇺🇦 #CovidisAirborne 🌬↘️Transmission (@vvg26) January 3, 2023

What about this places? Why China don’t build new hospitals? pic.twitter.com/ufifNEiQZ0 — SAULO VALLEY 🇧🇷 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@SAULOVALLEY) January 3, 2023



Since being surfaced on the internet, the Twitter video has been viewed more than 26,000 times so far. Additionally, it has accumulated hundreds of likes and retweets on the microblogging site.

