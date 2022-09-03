Viral Video: Canadian journalist swallows fly during live broadcast

Proving that the show must go on—no matter what, the award-winning journalist continued her segment even after gulping a fly

If you are live on a television broadcast, what is the worst thing that can happen to you? Well, for Canada’s Global News Anchor Farah Nasser, it was probably swallowing a fly. Yes, you read that right. Proving that the show must go on—no matter what, the award-winning journalist continued her segment even after gulping a fly. May the fly rest in peace. But despite having this unexpected run-in with an insect while she was live on air, Farah wasn’t irked about it. Taking it in good humour, Farah took to her official Twitter account to share the clip from her live broadcast.

After calling it “a first-world problem,” Farah revealed that she had a good laugh at it. In her caption, Farah opened about the fact that she swallowed the insect. She also referred to the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford’s incident of swallowing a fly as he was addressing the public earlier in August. While posting the hilarious video, the Toronto-based journalist wrote in the caption, “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just Doug Ford, I swallowed a fly on the air today. (Very much a first-world problem given the story I’m introducing).” The now-viral video opens by showing Farah delivering a live TV segment on the Pakistan floods.

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

The journalist was in the middle of explaining the extreme weather conditions in Pakistan when a fly directly flew into her mouth. Momentarily, the video shows Farah choking and pausing over it. But soon, while showing incredible professionalism, Farah continued her piece of reporting. Apart from having a good laugh at it, several social media users praised her for keeping her calm despite her encounter with the fly. Many users even compared her with the Premier of Ontario. One user commented, “‘Holy Christ!’ Unlike Ford, you definitely kept your composure”.

“Holy Christ!” Unlike Ford you definitely kept your composure 🐝 😂 — Doug Ford’s Bee (@FordsBee) August 30, 2022



Another Canadian Journalist Nam Kiwanuka while praising her wrote, “Farah, I don’t want to like this but what a pro you are”.

Farah, I don’t want to like this but what a pro you are 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/h20CeSZd9C — nam kiwanuka (@namshine) August 30, 2022

Responding to a Ugandan-Canadian TV personality, Farah wrote, “You would have done the same, Nam!”

You would have done the same Nam! — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 31, 2022

So far the video has been played over 104,000 times and those numbers are increasing constantly. In addition, it has garnered around 2,000 likes.

