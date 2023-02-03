Celebrity chef Eitan Bernath is quite active on social media and often shares his cooking videos as well as stories of his journeys to different corners of the world to experience a variety of cuisines. Weeks after he made a visit to India, the chef joined hands with tech billionaire Bill Gates to make ‘roti’ from scratch. Sharing a video on Twitter, the chef can be seen teaming up with the Microsoft co-founder as they prepare the dish and further enjoy it with ghee (clarified butter). Since being shared on Twitter, the video has racked up a lot of attention.

As the video plays, Bernath begins by introducing Bill Gates to his audience and then shares about his visit to the state of Bihar in India, where he met a few wheat farmers and learned to make rotis in the traditional style. Following this, the duo then began preparing the dish. They made the dough and then also rolled it on a pin.

In the end, they cooked the roti on tawa and finally enjoyed it with ghee. Throughout the video, the two had a fun conversation about cooking the dish. Gates also shared how it has been a long time since he last cooked.

The chief in his caption wrote, “Bill Gates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti.”

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

Internet reactions over Bill Gates trying his hands at making roti

As soon as the video was posted, many social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions. While a section of users lauded the chef for introducing the Indian dish to the billionaire, another section of people also called out the duo for using the wrong technique to make rotis.

A user wrote, “Well done! Long live our Roti. Next time try it out with some healthy millet flour”, while another user commented, “Fun video. But trust me, this video is more like ‘How not to make a roti’

Notably, the chef also went to a gurdwara with his family in Old Delhi during his visit to India. He also shared a video of the same where he, along with his family members, were seen experiencing roti making for ‘langar’.

