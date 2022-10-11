Ahead of the winter, the fall season has gripped people across the globe in the Halloween fever. As the holiday is on the horizon, it’s about time that people started pondering upon their recreational looks and costumes.

Apart from preparing their costumes, people have started incorporating all things orange in the decoration of their houses to bring in the fall and Halloween vibes. However, it seems that there is someone who is already ahead of time, and despite more than twenty days left for the holiday, he is all set with his costume. We are talking about a golden retriever called Teddy.

Yes, you read that right. In what appears to be a character straight out of DC League of Super-Pets, Teddy is all geared up to appear like a “Bat Dog” this Halloween.

Fortunately, this came to light after Teddy’s owner Johnathan took to his Twitter account A Guy and A Golden to drop a video of his furry friend dressed as a Bat Dog.

In the video, Johnathan can be heard saying that as soon as October begins Teddy starts dressing up for Halloween. However, it seems that the video was taken a few days back as the caption reads, “23 days until Halloween. Bat Dog is ready.” And ended with the hashtag “golden retriever.”

In the adorable video, the dog can be seen wearing Batman’s lookalike black cape, cowl, and four tiny boots and sportingly posing for the camera. Now, while the video opens up showing Teddy dressed as the Bat Dog, Johnathan, who is recording him, can be heard saying in the background, “Teddy dresses up every day in October because he thinks it’s Halloween. Not time yet Teddy. It’s coming.”



Needless to say, the video is going crazy viral on the internet. While it is garnering millions of views on the internet, several took to the comments section to share pictures of other pets dressed up for Halloween. And honestly, after looking at the versatile comments section we must agree that people used their creativity on furry friends. One social media user dressed his golden retriever as Robin from Batman and wrote, “He needs Robin too.”

He needs Robin too pic.twitter.com/xs9vNVtmaH — Tinkerbell (@TinkTime4575) October 9, 2022



Dressing his dog as a dinosaur, another user commented, “Dino dog appreciates your confidence. Dino dog is not too sure she is happy with this human.”

Dino dog appreciates your confidence. Dino dog is not too sure she is happy with this human…🦕 pic.twitter.com/xTxD5QkiFq — J. Rose 🌹 (@corgicas) October 10, 2022



A third user claimed that her dog dresses as Loki from Marvel.

Todd is ready! He is the Loki to our superheroes 💙 pic.twitter.com/B7KQ56lVgE — Becca 〽️💙💛 (@quiet1003) October 9, 2022



So far the video has been played more than 10 million times and has garnered over 360,000 likes.

