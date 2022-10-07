Most of us love French fries and consider it a sort of comfort food. But it may surprise you to know that there’s a camel in the world that shares your taste in fast food. Yes it’s true. A video that has grabbed attention on the internet shows an animal handler walking a camel through a fast food drive-through in Las Vegas, United States. The staff at the restaurant seems surprised to see the pair and one of the employees even bursts out laughing. The man takes an order of French fries and begins walking away with the camel. The animal can be seen moving its head nearer to the box as the footage ends. As per the caption of the tweeted video, the name of the 12-year-old camel is Fergie and it loves French fries.

Have a look at this video here:

‘Sir, this is an In-N-Out Burger’ — An animal handler and his camel were filmed going through a fast food drive-through on foot in Las Vegas. According to Storyful, the camel is a 12-year-old named Fergie who ‘loves french fries.’ pic.twitter.com/FE1gBQSAfu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2022



The video garnered a lot of likes with some asking in the comment section if it’s even legal to bring a camel to a drive-through.

Is that even legal? — Josue Thelusmar (@josuethe7) October 7, 2022

Others joked that the clip gave a new meaning to the term “animal style”.

Gives a new meaning to animal style — They wont let me make any calls (@campmattfield) October 7, 2022

The animal handler told abc7 that the camel is a rescue from Colorado and it now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area.

This is not the only bizarre sighting caught on camera. A video was shared on Twitter in September in which a man can be seen walking a goose on a leash in the middle of a busy road.

Watch this clip here:



The goose can be seen flapping its wings while it is crossing the road with its owner. As soon as they both get to the other side of the road, the man puts the bird on the ground. He then starts to walk his goose just like a pet dog.

Similarly, a video was tweeted recently in which a girl can be seen walking an alligator on leash in the LOVE Park in Philadelphia.

Here’s the video:

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR: Park goers were shocked to see a girl walking her emotional support alligator, Wally, on a leash in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday. Wally seemed to enjoy the park’s fountains. pic.twitter.com/ukbBYIR7Nl — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2022



She and her unusual pet can be seen enjoying the water fountain. As per reports, the reptile is actually an emotional support animal named Wally.

